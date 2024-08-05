Carlton Palmer believes that Carlos Corberan's previous experiences of working with a small budget at Huddersfield Town and West Brom means that he could work miracles this season.

The Baggies have seen a number of experienced players leave this summer, and less than a week from their Championship campaign beginning, it's fair to say that their squad looks threadbare.

After their 4-1 defeat to League One side Birmingham City on Saturday, Corberan admitted to the Birmingham Mail that the club's financial situation has presented him with the "most difficult challenge of his life."

The club were taken over by American businessman Shilen Patel earlier this year, but they're still feeling the effects of their time being owned by Guochuan Lai and were placed under an EFL-imposed business plan recently as they were on course to break profit and sustainability rules.

Carlton Palmer believes Carlos Corberan's experience will stand West Brom in good stead

Former West Brom and England midfielder Carlton Palmer believes that Corberan's experience of working for sides with limited budgets means he could bring the best out of the Baggies in a difficult situation.

The Spanish manager helped Huddersfield Town reach the play-off final in 2022, and also took West Brom to the play-offs last season, despite their well-documented financial woes.

Speaking to Football League World, Palmer said: "Carlos Corberan has come out and spoke candidly about the financial constraints he’s facing, he said it’s going to be the biggest challenge of his career to date.

“We’ve seen what’s done at Huddersfield Town and West Brom with not the biggest budget and not being able to do much in the transfer window.

“We’ve already seen a number of players leave, with Okay Yokuslu, Cedric Kipre and Conor Townsend all departing for pastures new, and he’s not able to do a lot in the transfer window, but he’s aware of the uphill battle, and he’s up for it.

“He said he loves the club and the supporters, it’s a club that’s close to his heart and he’s come out and said he’s prepared to face the challenges. He’s aware of the situation, they have to consult with the FA if they want to bring a player in, and it’s not been the ideal situation.

“You want to bring players in that you want to work with in pre-season to be ready for the season, but he’s not been able to do that.

"We saw with Huddersfield, he reached a play-off final against all the odds, and with Albion last year, as they finished in the play-offs with very low spending. It’s going to be difficult for Carlos, but he’s seen this scenario before, which is great news for the fans and, hopefully, he can work miracles this season.

“Before Birmingham City appointed their new manager, they were interested in taking Carlos, but he came out and said that he’s committed to West Brom and that’s great news, as he said that you do not always get things how you want them to be, and you have to knuckle down and get on with the job in hand, which he’s prepared to do.”

Carlos Corberan is prepared to make the most out of a difficult situation

Given his quality as a manager and the difficult situation he's facing, it would have been easy for the Spaniard to say that he's had enough and to move elsewhere, but he's determined to try and make the most out of the dire situation which should give the West Brom faithful some reassurance.

Carlos Corberan's managerial career Club Seasons Doxa 2016-17 Ermis 2017 Leeds United (U23) 2017-20 Huddersfield Town 2020-22 Olympiacos 2022 West Brom 2022-

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, Corberan made it quite clear that West Brom is a club he loves, and that he is under no illusions about some of the difficulties he faces.

He said: "And I am ready because I love this club and I love these fans, I love them a lot. I know that this year I need to fight a lot, and I am prepared to face this, the challenge in front of us."

The fact that he's fully aware of the difficulties he faces, but he's still willing to stay and do his best for the club shows impressive commitment, and it will be music to the ears of the club's support.

With Corberan in charge, Baggies fans will feel that anything is possible, and that will give them a certain level of optimism with the season starting in a couple of days' time.