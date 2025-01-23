Carlton Palmer has criticised Morgan Whittaker for his conduct with Plymouth Argyle on Wednesday night amid Burnley and Middlesbrough transfer interest.

Miron Muslic confirmed, via the BBC, that the forward failed to show up for the Pilgrims’ clash with Burnley at Home Park.

This comes amid speculation over his future, with the BBC also reporting earlier this week that the Clarets were among the clubs to make an offer for the 24-year-old.

According to The Northern Echo, Boro are considered favourites in the race to win his signature, with the window set to shut on 3 February.

Morgan Whittaker - Plymouth Argyle league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 25 (19) 9 (7) 2023-24 46 (45) 19 (8) 2024-25 20 3 (1) As of January 23rd

Carlton Palmer responds to Whittaker controversy

Palmer has branded Whittaker as very unprofessional for his decision to let down the Plymouth squad on Wednesday night.

He believes that the forward signed a contract and has the responsibility to honour that deal, even if he is pushing for a move away from the club.

“I never like to hear things like this,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Plymouth boss Miron Muslic has said that Morgan Whittaker failed to turn up for a Plymouth game.

“Now, he’s either failed to turn up or he turned up late and I can understand the player’s frustration.

“Apparently Burnley have put two bids in over £5 million, apparently Middlesbrough and other clubs are interested in signing the player.

“Plymouth are six points adrift at the bottom of the league, and they’re going to get relegated that is for sure.

“So I can see his desire to move on, but this is what gets me: the player is under contract until 2027, he signed that contract.

“The club can state how much money they want for him, that’s their priority, and you as a professional have to get on with your job.

“I don’t like to see players try to engineer a move by not turning up, not turning up on time.

“It’s not just about engineering a move, you’re letting down your teammates, so it’s very unprofessional and I don’t like to see that.

“You get on, you’re going get your move, he’s going to move on in this transfer window, that’s 100 per cent he’s going to move, but he’s under contract until 2027, he’s just got to get on until the fee’s agreed.

“Very unprofessional.”

Palmer makes Whittaker claim after Burnley no-show

Palmer has claimed that Whittaker let his teammates and the club down with his decision to fail to turn up for Plymouth’s clash with Burnley.

“Obviously he wants to move, we know that, the club’s in a dire situation, but when he wasn’t playing particularly well they forked out over £1 million to bring him back to the football club, where he’s flourished,” he added.

“So, there has to be a responsibility from the player, so it’s very unprofessional what he’s done.

“He’s made his decision clear, he didn’t want to play against Burnley because he’s obviously wanting to go to Burnley, they’ve put two bids in for him.

“We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but I can understand the manager’s frustration.

“Recently, they praised his professionalism amid the rumours that were going on and obviously he was very, very disappointed in his lack of mentality.

“He said he has responsibilities, he’s under contract at the football club, but it’s not only his obligation to Plymouth Argyle, it’s to the people who pay his wages and to his teammates.

“He’s let them down.”

Plymouth lost 5-0 to Burnley, leaving them 24th in the Championship table.

Whittaker putting himself under pressure with this conduct

Whittaker hasn’t had the best of seasons but is still garnering a lot of attention after how well he did in the previous campaign.

He has three goals from 20 appearances in the Championship this year, so acting this way is going to put him under pressure to improve his performance levels wherever he ends up next.

It’s difficult to see how he could stay with the club now, and a move before the deadline is the likeliest outcome.

But Plymouth have every right to hold out for more than what’s been offered so far, especially with the amount of time left on his contract.