Carlton Palmer has weighed in on Blackburn Rovers' interest in Wigan Athletic's Thelo Aasgaard, explaining that the Lancastrian side may be the perfect club for him.

Alan Nixon via his Patreon reported on Sunday that Nottingham Forest are targeting the attacking midfielder ahead of the January transfer window, while sources revealed to Football League World on Thursday that Rovers remain keen on making a deal for the Latics star.

Aasgaard has a £3m price-tag as per reports, with the League One team hoping to keep hold of one of their most crucial players next month as they look to fight against relegation to the fourth tier after a poor opening four months to the season.

Palmer makes Aasgaard, Blackburn verdict

Blackburn have had an outstanding first-half of the campaign, and are 5th in the Championship table, with five wins in the last five matches.

John Eustace has had great success since the summer, despite losing Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town, and they look like a team that is more complete after battling against relegation in 2023/24.

With their interest in Aasgaard still strong, player-turned-pundit, Palmer, has spoken exclusively to Football League World about Rovers' chances of signing the young talent.

"Blackburn Rovers are having a fantastic season under John Eustace, and he's looking to strengthen his squad for the second part of the season and kick on," he started.

"They're in 5th place, a play-off position, so they're looking to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window to continue their assault and end up in the play-offs or better at the end of the season.

"One player they're casting their eye over is Wigan Athletic’s Thelo Aasgaard. He’s attracting a lot of attention from a lot of football clubs. Nottingham Forest are said to be really keen on the attacking midfield player. He's highly regarded and is a Norwegian Under-21 international.

"It's very, very, very difficult to see that he stays at Wigan with the interest of Nottingham Forest. Eustace wants to have a productive January transfer window to help them kick on and Aasgaard has that ability to make things happen in the final third. Rovers are one of the lowest scores in the top six, so it makes sense they're trying to add some creativity to that squad."

Thelo Aasgaard Wigan Athletic Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 18 (15) Minutes Played 1391 Goals (Assists) 5 (0) xG 5.28 Shots (On Target) 45 (19) Pass Accuracy 79.2% Chances Created 12 Dribbles Completed 8 Touches (In Opposition Box) 723 (52) *Stats correct as of 12/12/2024

Palmer continued: "Eustace has made it clear he wants to add to the squad in the New Year, but Aasgaard doesn't want to leave Wigan and not get game-time. He doesn't want to go to Nottingham Forest where he's not going to play regular football and not get game-time, so I think Blackburn are in with a shout to get him because, obviously, if he goes to Blackburn Rovers, he will get regular games."

"Obviously, the problem that you've got is if a Premier League club wants you, you know that Premier League wages are higher, and then you get loaned out from there. So, I think Blackburn Rovers have got a chance of signing the player, especially as they're going well under Eustace.

"But everybody wants to play in the Premier League, that is for sure. So, we'll have to wait and see how that materialises."

Aasgaard could be the link needed with Tyrhys Dolan's future still in doubt

Blackburn's league position will help their chances of bringing Aasgaard to Ewood Park, and Eustace has once again proven his ability as a manager to get teams into positions that they should perhaps not be in.

However, this early success has not gone without problems, and one of the greatest problems that the former Birmingham City manager has had involves Tyrhys Dolan, with the 22-year-old yet to sign a new contract.

His current deal is due to expire in the summer, and with no indication that he will put pen-to-paper, Aasgaard could be the perfect player to replace Dolan if he does leave.

He possesses similar skills, but is perhaps more clinical than the current Blackburn ace, and he would be an excellent addition in the coming years.