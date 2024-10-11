Carlton Palmer has urged Blackburn Rovers to do what they can to tie Tyrhys Dolan down to a new deal at Ewood Park in the following months, or risk losing him in a repeat of the Ben Brereton Diaz situation of last summer.

The Lancashire outfit have been unsuccessful in their negotiations with the playmaker so far, with offers of a new deal so far being rejected, with less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

The club triggered a one-year extension to the forward’s deal earlier this year, but with the situation still not nearing a solution, Palmer fears the player’s situation could effect the rest of his teammates as time continues.

With Brereton Diaz leaving the club on a free transfer to join Villarreal just 15 months ago, there will be plenty hoping to avoid a repeat with another top talent in the months to come, with Dolan’s future becoming a major talking point at Ewood Park.

Blackburn Rovers urged to avoid Ben Brereton Diaz repeat with Tyrhys Dolan

The situation with Dolan has been going on for the best part of a year, with Rovers putting negotiations on hold in November last year, before triggering the extra year on his contract in Lancashire.

The 22-year-old has gone on to feature in every game for his side so far this season, with the former Premier League Champions picking up 15 points from their first nine league fixtures.

But with time running out on his current deal, thoughts will be turning back to the Brereton Diaz situation of last summer, as the highly-admired striker saw out his deal at Ewood Park before moving to La Liga as a free agent.

Palmer said of the situation: “Blackburn Rovers have started the season well under John Eustace, and sit in eighth place in the Championship, only a point off the playoff positions.

“They are hoping to avoid a repeat of the Ben Brereton Diaz situation with Tyrhys Dolan. Blackburn Rovers have tried to tie Dolan down to a new contract during the summer, but they had other pressing transfers to deal with in terms of bringing players in.

“They weren’t able to agree a deal with him so they triggered a one-year extension to his contract, but that expires in the summer of 2025.

Tyrhys Dolan's stats for Blackburn Rovers (according to Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2020-21 39 3 3 2021-22 36 5 3 2022-23 48 6 7 2023-24 39 5 4 2024-25 10 1 2

“Tyrhys is still only 22, and is an important asset to the team, but he is in the last year of his contract, and Blackburn Rovers should be moving and making it a priority to tie him down.

“He remains a big financial asset for the club, and he could go for a good fee if he is sold, but they will want to avoid that and try to get him tied down to a new contract.”

Tyrhys Dolan situation needs to be sorted to avoid hampering Blackburn Rovers’ season

The situation surrounding Dolan creates a whole cloud of uncertainty surrounding the playmaker as we head towards January, with Rovers stuck between a rock and a hard place surrounding the 22-year-old.

Luton Town were reported to have had an interest in the forward earlier this year, according to The Mirror, and if the situation of unrest continues, Palmer can see a situation where the forward departs the club in January.

The disruption to the team mid-season could have major consequences on the team’s plight for the current campaign, and Palmer has expressed his concerns on how the situation could unfold.

He continued: “It is very difficult when players get into the last year of their contract, and obviously Tyrhys wasn’t happy with the contract extension that they wanted to give him, so he has refused to sign a contract up until now.

“But now the season is well underway and Blackburn are doing well, they really need to avoid losing Tyrhys next summer.

“Obviously, during the season and you are trying to do well, and a player is out of contract in the summer - especially when it gets to the January transfer window - it becomes a problem and it disrupts the system.

“I would assume they would try and tie him down before the January transfer window, but if he doesn’t and he refuses to sign a contract, then unfortunately I think Tyrhys will be leaving in the January transfer window.

“You do fear for Blackburn Rovers when the situation gets to this point.”