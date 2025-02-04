Blackburn Rovers have received glowing praise for the deadline day signing of Emmanuel Dennis from pundit and ex-England international Carlton Palmer, who has labelled the loan arrival of the Nottingham Forest forward a "signal of intent".

It proved to be an action-packed final day of the mid-season transfer window for Rovers, who made three acquisitions throughout Tuesday in Yuri Ribeiro, Cauley Woodrow and Dennis after completing previous deals for Augustus Kargbo and Adam Forshaw.

Blackburn conducted impressive business throughout, but it was the signing of Dennis which truly turned heads throughout the Championship on Monday evening.

The experienced forward, who has previously turned out in both the Premier League and second-tier in separate spells with Watford, had been of interest to the Hornets along with fellow top-six candidates Sheffield Wednesday, though Rovers managed to fight off rival competition for what could swiftly prove a real coup.

According to The Sun's Alan Nixon - via his Patreon service - Blackburn chief executive officer Steve Wagott pulled off a deal which will see the club cover just £20,000 a week, plus bonuses, of Dennis' reported £4 million annual salary.

Dennis has not played competitive football since last April, when he was on loan in the Championship with Watford, having been omitted from Forest's Premier League squad for the current campaign.

However, the Nigerian attacker will hope to reignite his spark and get back up to speed with Blackburn, who have worked up an outstanding deal if they can return Dennis' best form.

Carlton Palmer's Blackburn Rovers praise for Nottingham Forest, Emmanuel Dennis loan deal

Palmer has lauded Blackburn for completing the signing, which he believes is a reminder of the club's intent to mix it with the top sides in this division and go for promotion.

Eustace's side have arguably been the Championship's single finest surprise package this term; after only narrowly securing survival last time out, the off-season departure of top scorer Sammie Szmodics to Ipswich Town had looked to further plunge Rovers into relegation worry and few would have tipped them to compete for a play-off slot, but they remain locked in fifth position with just 16 games left to play.

"Brilliant news for John Eustace, who is having a fantastic season as manager of Blackburn Rovers and they're going nicely in the race for a play-off place in the Championship," Palmer exclusively told FLW.

"They've managed to beat the likes of Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, which I was really surprised about, to the signature of Emmanuel Dennis on loan from Nottingham Forest.

"Dennis spent part of last season on loan at Watford, so I fancied him to head back there, but Eustace has secured his signing.

"He's a very good signing at this level. The only problem you've got at this moment is he hasn't had any game time at Forest, it made sense for him to move on. He hasn't played any football, so it's going to take him a little bit of time to get up to speed.

"He can play up front and he can play on the flanks so it's a massive signing, a real signal of intent from Blackburn in their quest to secure a play-off place.

"I think he could make the difference if he can get up to speed, they've just got to be careful in how they integrate him into the squad. But if he can get up to speed, he's a good striker and will guarantee goals in the Championship.

"Good business by Blackburn, and it's something they've needed - an injection of pace and trickery, and a guarantee of goals. He knows where the back of the net is and he knows it at this level, so a very good bit of business.

Emmanuel Dennis' career stats by club, via FotMob Years Club Appearances Goals Assists 2016-2017 Zorya 26 6 0 2017-2021 Club Brugge 116 29 8 2021 FC Koln (loan) 10 1 0 2021-2022 Watford 37 10 6 2022- Nottingham Forest 25 2 3 2023-2024 Basaksehir (loan) 8 0 0 2024 Watford (loan) 18 4 0

"When he went on loan to Watford, he did very well on a couple of occasions. Eustace will be hoping he can have the same impact at Blackburn from now until the end of the season to guarantee them a play-off spot."

Nottingham Forest loanee Emmanuel Dennis brings impressive pedigree to Blackburn Rovers

Dennis' stock has deteriorated over the last couple of years, but there is little denying the 27-year-old is a superb talent at full throttle, and he could offer both top-level experience and game-changing, X-Factor quality to Rovers' frontline.

He was sensational for Watford in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, earning a move to Forest which simply has not worked out.

The former Club Brugge attacker's return to Vicarage Road last term perhaps did not go quite according to plan either, so he will hope he can get his career back on track in Lancashire.

Dennis' pedigree certainly makes him worth a punt, and Rovers' play-off aspirations could receive a decisive boost if he can rediscover the form which made him something of a star in both Belgium's top-flight and the Premier League.