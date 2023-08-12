Highlights Will Smallbone's future at Southampton is uncertain, with Sheffield United having a £7m bid rejected for the midfielder.

Southampton will likely want to keep hold of Smallbone, especially considering the potential departures of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia are also subjects of significant transfer interest, with West Ham, Chelsea, and Liverpool involved in the negotiations.

Pundit Carlton Palmer has given us opinion on the links between Will Smallbone and Sheffield United as Southampton are set to have their midfield dismantled by Premier League clubs.

Smallbone has been with Southampton Football Club since 2008 and has had a full-circle moment, seeing him go from a youngster in the academy to a first-team player.

He played the full 90 minutes in the game that kicked off the new Championship season on Friday night. The Saints won 2-1 away at Sheffield Wednesday thanks to an early goal from Adam Armstrong, and then a late decider from Scotsman Che Adams.

Smallbone was in midfield alongside Carlos Alcaraz and James Ward-Prowse, two of the better performers in the relegated team last year, and he was by no means an odd one out.

Talking of last season and whilst Southampton were fighting for their lives at the foot of the Premier League table, Smallbone was plying his trade at the bet365 Stadium with Stoke City. He played a key part under Alex Neil, featuring in 43 of the 46 Championship fixtures with only 5 of these being substitute appearances.

The 23-year-old contributed three goals and five assists to the Potters’ cause which becomes all the more when one considers that this is far from his primary role in a football team.

Now that he is back at St. Marys and being afforded opportunities to prove himself on the big stage, it will be fascinating to see what the future holds for him.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Carlton Palmer offered his insight on the future of Will Smallbone and what Southampton’s stance will be amidst interest from Sheffield United, with the Blades having a £7m bid rejected for his services, as per the Daily Mail.

Palmer said: “It is reported that Southampton have turned down £7 million for their midfield player Will Smallbone from Sheffield United.

“Smallbone is in the last year of his contract and spent last season on loan at Stoke in the Championship gaining valuable experience.

“Southampton will definitely want to keep hold of the player given the likely departure of James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia before the transfer window closes.”

Two names mentioned by Carlton Palmer are the subject of huge transfer interest, this is of course midfield duo James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia.

The former has been a shining light on the south coast for a number of years now and following their relegation, his time there may well be up. West Ham United had a very slow start to their summer business but it is soon to ramp up and the Englishman is at the heart of this.

Lavia meanwhile has had Chelsea and Liverpool battling it out for his signature with the final destination still yet to be confirmed. The Reds have already made a couple of major additions in midfield whilst the Blues are also hugely keen on Brighton and Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo, so how this saga concludes remains to be seen.