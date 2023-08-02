Highlights Wigan Athletic's ownership issues have been resolved, allowing the club to focus on the upcoming season and aim for competitiveness in League One.

The team will start the season with an 8-point deduction due to previous off-field problems, which could hinder their promotion push.

Despite this setback, Wigan has a strong forward line and should have enough quality to comfortably secure a mid-table finish. Coach Shaun Maloney is well-regarded and the team has reasons to be optimistic.

Wigan Athletic will hope that the start of a new era has begun ahead of the 2023/24 season, with the club’s ownership finally resolved.

The Latics had a season to forget and were relegated from the Championship in the last campaign, finishing bottom of the second tier. However, with off-field issues hopefully behind them, a full pre-season, and a summer of decent transfer business, the club will hope they can be competitive towards the top end of League One.

It’s no secret that Wigan had plenty of problems under their former owners, with a failure to pay wages on time a common occurrence in 2022/23. That is why they will start this season on -8 points, which is potentially problematic for Shaun Maloney and his side in embarking on a promotion push.

Instead, they may have had to change their outlook on next season, as the club looks to form a squad capable of competing and stabilising for a season in League One.

They face Derby County in the opening game on Saturday, where both sides will need to be at their best to come out on top in this highly-contested opening affair and also hoping to have put their off-field issues behind them.

It is still unclear at this stage of the transfer window what budget Maloney is working with, as the club is bound to be cautious over spending, and so far their incomings have involved loans or free transfers.

However, the new regime and management of Maloney is potentially the beginning of a new era at the DW Stadium, and Wigan fans will hope the campaign to come will have lots more highs than lows.

What are the pundits saying about Wigan Athletic?

Wigan Athletic already face struggles ahead of their League One campaign

Former England and Leeds midfielder Carlton Palmer feels as though the Latics have to have survival in mind this season, due to the points deduction they head into the campaign with.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Wigan finished bottom of the Championship last season, having come up as League One champions the season before.

"They will start the season with an eight points deduction for failing to pay players salaries and breaching EFL rules several times during the season.

"New Wigan boss, Shaun Maloney, has a tough job on his hands and it does not get any harder than an opening day fixture against Derby County, who are the bookies favourites to win the league.

"In my opinion, survival for Wigan in League One will be considered a successful season."

Where will Wigan finish in 2023/24?

It's hard to see Wigan troubling the promotion mix, but they can also expect better than a relegation battle.

There is cause for optimism, especially when looking at their forward line in particular, which includes the likes of: Charlie Wyke, Callum Lang, Josh Magennis, James McClean, and Callum McManaman.

They should be the envy of many sides in League One, which is a league that doesn't look as competitive in terms of quality as last season.

There's no reason, even with the eight point deduction, that they should not be fairly comfortable in mid-table. Maloney is a decent coach and the right type of character you would want, too.