Carlton Palmer believes that Bolton Wanderers may have dodged a bullet after it recently emerged that they missed out on a move for former Leeds United defender Liam Cooper, as he opted to join CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria instead.

The Bolton News reported that attempts to sign free agent Cooper were thwarted when the 33-year-old signed a three-year deal with Bulgarian giants CSKA Sofia in September, with boss Ian Evatt looking to reunite with the central defender after playing with him at Chesterfield.

Cooper left Leeds United in the summer after ten years at Elland Road, seven of which he was the club captain, and his addition could have been a real coup for a League One side like Bolton.

It raised eyebrows to see the Scottish international complete a switch to Bulgaria, where he joined 31-time champions CSKA Sofia, and it appears that a three-year deal at this stage of his career, coupled with the chance to experience a new footballing culture, saw Cooper opt for a move across Europe rather to Greater Manchester.

Carlton Palmer on Bolton Wanderers missing out on Liam Cooper

Former Leeds United and England midfielder Palmer has mixed feelings about Bolton missing out on Cooper, believing that his experience would have been crucial for Evatt's side, but also wary that his lack of game time in recent seasons meant that it would have been a gamble.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: “Bolton Wanderers sit just below halfway in League One on 14 points, but only two points off Stockport County, who occupy the final play-off place.

"Bolton were chasing Liam Coper in the summer. He’s been a very good player for Leeds United, he’s been a terrific captain and what you’ve got to do, you’ve got to look at the facts.

“He’s signed for CSKA Sofia, he signed a three-year contract at 33, so I don’t think it’s a case of missing out, because you can’t be gambling on a 33-year-old who hasn’t played regularly over the last few seasons.

“Over the last four seasons he’s played 25, 21, 18 and 15 league games. You’d be gambling a lot of money on him.

“We know what Liam brings to the table, he heads it, he tackles, he’s a leader, and he’s a good professional who’d be good to have around the dressing room, but I don’t think it’s a case that Bolton can look and say they missed out on him.

“They couldn’t afford him. It’s as simple as it is. If Liam came to the club, and he could play 25 games this season, this would see Bolton into the play-offs or better, and this is where they want to be. They want to win promotion from League One into the Championship.

“Yes, he would have made a difference, but it would have been a hell of a gamble to take a player who, over the last four seasons, has struggled to play over 20 games.

“You’re committing an awful lot of money for experience and for a leader, but he’s not going to be on the pitch often, and you’re competing with CSKA Sofia, who offered him a three-year contract.

“Bolton will be disappointed that they weren’t able to capture somebody like Liam Cooper, but they might have dodged a bullet because there’s no point bringing somebody in of that quality and experience if they’re not on the football field.”

CSKA Sofia evidence suggests that Bolton Wanderers may have had a lucky escape

It's been a difficult start to life for Cooper in Bulgaria, and he's played just two games, being taken off after just 24 minutes of the second game thanks to a rib injury.

As Palmer mentioned, Cooper has struggled for regular games in recent seasons, and while his signing may have been a coup, there's no guarantee that he would have been able to stay fit, and on early evidence, that looks to be the case for him since joining CSKA Sofia.

Liam Cooper's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons Appearances Hull City 2008-13 17 Carlisle United (Loan) 2011 7 Huddersfield Town (Loan) 2011 7 Chesterfield 2012-14 80 Leeds United 2014-24 284 CSKA Sofia 2024- 2

It remains to be seen how long Cooper will be out injured for, but it's not the start he'd have wanted in Bulgaria, and his side have failed to pick up three points in the two games he's played in.

After seeing the 33-year-old go off injured last week, perhaps Bolton are glad they failed to secure his signature, and it may well have been a huge risk if they'd managed to sign him.