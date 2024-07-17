Queens Park Rangers forward Sinclair Armstrong is the subject of bids from two Championship clubs, and Carlton Palmer believes that Stoke City could be the best move for the talented youngster.

QPR have agreed a fee with both Bristol City and Stoke City for the sale of striker Sinclair Armstrong, according to a report from the Irish Independent.

The figure that has been agreed with both clubs is in the region of £2.5 million, with Armstrong's former club Shamrock Rovers owed 25 percent of the transfer fee as the result of a sell-on clause included in the deal that saw him join QPR in 2020. That clause should see the Irish side net just under £600,000 when a move is completed.

The R's triggered a one-year extension to Armstrong's contract at the end of last season, after it had been due to expire this summer, but they are not willing to run the risk of losing him next year when his current terms run out.

The 21-year-old scored three goals in the Championship last season from 39 appearances, albeit just 19 of those were starts, but his physical attributes, work rate and age suggest that he could develop into a good Championship striker in the future.

Carlton Palmer tips Stoke City as best Sinclair Armstrong location over Bristol City

Former England international Carlton Palmer has been discussing Armstrong's impending move away from Loftus Road, and has highlighted that Stoke may be the best location for the Irishman to continue his development.

"Yes, QPR would like to keep the player, but the decision has been taken. If the 21-year-old does not sign a new contract, then they will move him on because they can't afford to leave him and let his contract run down," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"Bristol City were thought to be in advanced talks with Armstrong, but it seems that Stoke City have come in at the 11th hour, and it looks like they could be the ones that get the deal over the line.

"The boy is 21, he's really, really talented, but for me, he doesn't score enough goals. He's still young, 21, but four goals in 64 appearances is not brilliant for a centre-forward.

"He's big, he's strong, he runs the channels, he holds the ball up, so you know, at the end of the day, if he won't sign a new contract, £2.5m is good money for him, that's the money that's reported that has been accepted.

"Who would be the best club for him? It's wherever he's going to play the most football. He's come on an awful lot from the bench at QPR, so it's where he sees he's going to play the most football.

"It seems that Schumacher at Stoke City has taken players to clubs before who haven't been prolific, and they've ended up scoring goals and doing really well under his tutelage.

"I think that would be a great move for him to move to Stoke City under Schumacher, because Steven Schumacher has that history with young players and getting the best out of them."

Sinclair Armstrong could see more game-time at Stoke City over Bristol City

Armstrong made 39 Championship appearances for the R's last season, but 20 of them were from the bench as a substitute, showing that Marti Cifuentes saw the Irishman as an impact player first and foremost.

Sinclair Armstrong's 2023/24 QPR Stats (All Comps) - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 40 4 3

He will hope to receive more regular opportunities in the starting 11 at his new prospective club, especially considering that they will be making a significant investment to secure his services.

Bristol City are open to offers for Tommy Conway if he does not sign a new contract, so if he departs, Armstrong could have a better chance of holding down a starting berth at Ashton Gate.

The Robins signed young striker Fally Mayulu earlier in the transfer window from Rapid Vienna, adding to Conway, Harry Cornick and Nahki Wells in their striking department.

Stoke currently have Ryan Mmaee and Niall Ennis as their only recognised forward options, so it is no surprise that they are in the market for another striker.

Tyrese Campbell was released at the end of last season, so Armstrong could get the opportunity to start on a regular basis if he signs for the Potters.

It will be interesting to see where Armstrong ends up in the next week or so, but Palmer has made it clear that he feels a move to the bet365 stadium is the best option.