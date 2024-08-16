Highlights Callum Paterson given green light to leave Sheffield Wednesday, backed by ex-player Palmer.

Reports have emerged suggesting that Callum Paterson will be allowed to leave Sheffield Wednesday this summer, and former Owls man Carlton Palmer backs the call.

The report arrived from The Star, revealing that the 29-year-old has been given the 'green light' to leave the club before the transfer window ends.

Paterson has one year left to run on his current deal but has been told by manager Danny Rohl that his minutes could be limited this season and that he is welcome to find a new club this summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, pundit and former Wednesday midfielder Palmer has revealed his thoughts on the news.

Right call for Paterson and Owls, says Palmer

With the Owls going through a rebuild under revolutionary manager Rohl, the former England international believes now could be the right time for some of the older squad members like Paterson to part ways with the club.

Palmer said: “Danny Rohl, after committing his future to Sheffield Wednesday, has been backed by Mr Chansiri, and has done an impressive rebuild of the Sheffield Wednesday playing squad this summer.

“So, players like the versatile Scot, Callum Paterson, have fallen down the pecking order.

“I mean, as a manager, you’d love to have Callum Paterson around as a squad player. He can play in every position when he comes on, he always has an impact, he runs his socks off, runs his heart out, but he’s gone further down the pecking order.

“And maybe a conversation with Danny Rohl, as much as he would like to keep him as a squad player, with only a year left on his contract, I think it’s highly unlikely he’d be given a new contract at Sheffield Wednesday, so this is the right time for Sheffield Wednesday to let him go.

“Now, Callum might decide to run his contract down and then he’s available as a free agent, so then, I think Sheffield Wednesday would loan him out.

“It’s the right call for Sheffield Wednesday, because Danny Rohl still has business to do in terms of bringing players in, plus they’ve also spent a lot of money, so it would balance the books in terms of salaries.

“So it’s the right call for the club and it’s the right call for the player. Been an absolutely fantastic servant to the football club has Callum Paterson, and he’s a manager’s dream, you know, he pulls on that shirt, he gives 110 percent in whatever position he plays.”

Wednesday have evolved beyond Paterson

As Palmer says, managers love to have versatile players like Paterson in their squad.

At various points, the former Scotland international has turned out as a striker, a right-winger and full-back, performing any role with equal grit and passion.

Paterson's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Club Apps Goals Assists Hearts 160 39 21 Sheffield Wednesday 156 23 13 Cardiff City 106 21 8

However, the Owls now have the likes of Liam Palmer and Yan Valery at right-back, Djeidi Gassama and Anthony Musaba capable down the right flank and Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill to lead the line.

Even for cover, Paterson's utility at Hillsborough has decreased on account of improvements under Rohl and the club's strong recruitment.

As Palmer said, to balance the books and for Paterson to make the most out of the latter stages of his career, a parting of ways seems the best course of action, but he will depart with the best wishes of the Owls faithful.