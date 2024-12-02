Carlton Palmer has urged Sheffield United to make a deal with Liverpool to bring Tyler Morton in on loan during the January transfer window.

The Sun revealed on Sunday that the Blades are eyeing up a move for the 22-year-old after Oli Arblaster suffered an ACL injury in his side's 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday towards the end of November.

It seems likely that Chris Wilder's captain will be out for the remainder of the season, and therefore bringing in a replacement this winter is incredibly important to ensure that they have ample cover in midfield.

Sheffield United have enjoyed a fantastic opening four months to the season, and with their current position at the top of the Championship table, it seems as though Wilder is not resting on his laurels.

Palmer makes Sheffield United, Morton verdict

Arblaster's injury came as a great shock to everyone at Bramall Lane, and despite Sydie Peck impressing, bringing in players with more experience should be high up on Wilder's January list.

Morton can bring this to Sheffield United after having two loan spells already in the Championship, as well as a handful of Premier League appearances for Liverpool as well.

He is yet another young, exciting talent coming out of Merseyside, and player-turned-pundit Palmer believes that it would be an excellent idea for the Blades to bring him in for the rest of the campaign.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Sheffield United, top of the Championship, going great under Chris Wilder. He's hoping that he'll be able to bring in some reinforcements in the January transfer window, having lost Oli Arblaster, which is a huge blow to them, he’s a terrific player.

"It's a huge blow for them, he’s probably going to be out for the season with that injury, which is a shame, but fingers crossed he'll be back brand new for them next season and hopefully in the Premier League.

"Sheffield United are looking at Liverpool's midfielder Tyler Morton. They need to bring in one or two replacements. He's 18, he's already played in the Championship, with spells at Blackburn and Hull. He's not really featuring under Arne Slot; he’s been on the bench, and he's had a couple of cup games.

"He managed three goals and five assists in 40 Championship appearances for Hull last season. It would be a good move and obviously great news coming out for Chris Wilder that Rak-Sakyi's not going to be recalled, his manager’s happy for him to be at Sheffield United."

Palmer continued: "He's happy with the progress he's making under Chris Wilder and he's having a fantastic season so far. So, hopefully, Arne Slot will look at Rak-Sakyi, who's a Premier League player, and the way that Sheffield United are wanting to play, and they'll sanction Morton’s move to Sheffield United.

"Wilder plays a very, very similar way to the way Liverpool play in terms of the way he likes to play football through the lines, but he also likes to go and press. So, I think seeing Rak-Sakyi do so well, and seeing Sheffield United at the top of the league and pushing to go for promotion, I think this could put Sheffield United in prime position.

"They need to bring one or two replacements in with injuries and also just to strengthen their squad, because the bench is not strong enough. It's filled with young players, and he just needs a bit of experience and a bit of know-how to help them get over the line."

Morton would be an excellent addition to Sheffield United

While he has been overlooked by Slot for the majority of this season, Morton is more than ready for another spell in the Championship, and he could be a great signing for Wilder.

The 22-year-old was fantastic for Hull in 2023/24, and played a key role in their push for the play-offs. He was a near constant presence for the Tigers under Liam Rosenior, and was excellent at keeping hold of the ball in the middle of the park.

Tyler Morton Hull City Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances (Starts) 39 (35) Goals (Assists) 3 (5) xG 2.65 Shots (On Target) 28 (8) Pass Accuracy 88.5% Chances Created 46 Successful Dribbles 24 Touches (In Opposition Box) 2425 (53) Tackles Won 32 Duels Won 101 Aerial Duels Won 15

Similar to Arblaster, Morton has an eye for goal from distance, and he has the ability to create chances for his teammates consistently.

The loss of their captain will be tough to take for Sheffield United, but with the likes of Tom Davies coming back from injury, and the potential arrival of the Liverpool midfielder, the Blades are doing their best to adapt and keep themselves in contention for a top two finish.