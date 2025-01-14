Carlton Palmer believes Sheffield United are the favourites to land Tom Cannon from Leicester City, despite strong interest from Sunderland in the Stoke City loanee.

Sheffield United are set to step up their interest in Cannon this week amid competition from Championship rivals, according to TEAMtalk reporter Fraser Fletcher. He believes the Blades are ready to ramp up their pursuit of the forward in the coming days.

It has also been claimed by Alan Nixon recently that the South Yorkshire outfit are hoping to seal an agreement as early as Tuesday and are ready to pay up to £7 million for his services, with Sunderland also monitoring the situation.

There are up to five sides monitoring things surrounding Cannon’s future this January. Sheffield United are leading the way, but it has been reported by The Sun that both Sheffield Wednesday and Luton Town are also among the clubs eyeing a move for Cannon.

Ex-England international and current EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes he is someone that would add plenty of goals to either side, but expects the Blades would be the best fit for the young striker over Sunderland.

Speaking to Football League World, he said: "Sheffield United and Sunderland are in a race to sign Tom Cannon, who is currently on loan at Stoke City.

"Both clubs are vying for automatic promotion this season and only two points separate the teams.

"They are both bidding to bring in reinforcements in the January transfer window. The Black Cats have already completed one signing in bringing in Enzo Le Fee on a loan-to-buy deal from Roma.

"The Blades are yet to get deals underway in the transfer window, but it is believed that they are in negotiations to bring in players to the football club, including Cannon.

"He's on loan from Leicester City to Stoke, and what they will want to now weight up with both is whether he will keep getting game time.

"He's already netted 11 goals in 25 games for Stoke, with one assist as well. You know, it's one of those.

"If they let him go, will they let him go on a loan? A loan to a permanent is probably the preference. I think both Sheffield United and Sunderland would prefer a loan.

"But it is a difficult one. If Leicester find themselves in the Championship next season, then they would welcome back a player like Tom Cannon, who you know is going to be good for 20 goals in the Championship.

"So it will be interesting to see. Who would be the best fit? I think the best move for Cannon would be Sheffield United.

"Under Chris Wilder, and because of the way Sheffield United play, I think he could score a hatful of goals. He's very mobile and very industrious up there, and I think that would be a perfect move for him."

Tom Cannon would be a huge loss for Stoke City amid Sheffield United interest

There were numerous Championship clubs eyeing a move for Cannon back in the summer, but it was Stoke who landed the Republic of Ireland international on a season-long loan. The forward has already made headlines this term by scoring four goals in the Potters' dismantling of Portsmouth.

Despite that, Leicester possess a recall clause in the loan agreement, as reported by Nixon. The reported clause means that Leicester could loan him out again or look to cash-in on Cannon in January. Of course, supporters are often told to never get too attached to a loan player, but Cannon’s goals will be hard to replace if he does depart in January.

The Potters have to hope that Leicester are pleased with his progress, and that they will wait to assess his future in the summer, especially when recalling a young player from loan isn’t always the best move, even if a sale or a loan to a higher level seems tempting. Regular game time is crucial for development, and mid-season disruption can hinder progress and be detrimental.

Cannon's main strengths as a striker are obvious as to why both Chris Wilder and Regis Le Bris are keen. They lie in his movement and finishing ability. He has a turn of pace, which makes him a constant threat on the shoulder of defenders and particularly effective in transition, which Stoke are usually able to generate chances from on the counter.

Cannon has shown on countless occasions this season that he is able to time his runs well, getting in behind the defence to exploit space. He also demonstrates composure in front of goal, showcasing a clinical edge when given opportunities. He would be a great capture for either side this month.