Carlton Palmer believes that Derby County have made the right decision in ensuring Paul Warne's future at the club amid a heap of pressure on the 51-year-old with his side edging ever closer to the relegation zone.

The Rams currently sit in 19th in the Championship, just a point above the bottom three, with high-flying Sunderland visiting Pride Park on Tuesday evening.

It's not quite been the season that many supporters would have been hoping for in terms of performances, but they do have that buffer to the drop zone right now, with the main aim for the campaign being survival.

Nevertheless, there has been uncertainty surrounding Warne's future at Derby, but this has seemingly been put to bed, with the hierarchy at DE24 remaining faithful to the former Rotherham United boss.

Carlton Palmer backs Derby County over Warne decision

The Rams have won just four times in their last 23 Championship games, with only two of those wins coming since 6 November, and patience in the stands has been running thin.

Nevertheless, he has retained the backing of his chairman, David Clowes - although he has not come out publicly and said so himself.

Former England and Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Palmer, believes that Derby have made the right decision in keeping Warne at the club, and he thinks that he deserves the chance to keep them in the Championship.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "Paul Warne’s job is believed to not be under any threat, despite the club's run of form, and it’s absolutely right that his job shouldn't be under threat.

"People talk about his poor Championship record, he's taken Rotherham up to the Championship and not had the money to compete.

"He's taken Derby up to the Championship and not had the money to compete, so you can't talk about his record in the Championship because it's a different ball game to League One.

"To go to the Championship and compete in the Championship you have to be paying a serious amount of money in terms of salaries, in terms of transfer fees and Warne’s not had that in both of the jobs that he's been in at Rotherham and now at Derby. He's had to work on a shoestring budget with free transfers, and he's done fantastically well."

Palmer continued: "I don't think that his name should be mentioned in regard to him losing his job.

"If he keeps Derby up this season, considering what his budget is, he'll have done a fantastic job. I think people get carried away because they had a fantastic start to the season, but 100% Warne deserves his chairman to come out and back him.

"There's no question he's had injuries; he's had a few problems, and he knows he needs to pick up results, but it's amazing how many times the supporters lose their patience, and they start getting on the manager's back, but they’ve had some really good performances this season and not picked up results.

"I saw them against Sheffield Wednesday. They played really well. They were unlucky to lose that game, so I think it's right if the chairman comes out and backs his manager, it'd be brilliant for Warne.

"But he understands that it’s the business end of the season when he needs to get results and I'm sure they will do."

Derby County results must get better quickly for Paul Warne, or pressure will grow

Although expectations were relatively low at the start of the season, the last few weeks have dipped significantly below standards and results have not been good enough at all.

Derby are on course to be relegated at the rate they are going, and they have to start winning games sooner rather than later.

Derby County's last six Championship results Date Opponent H/A Result 20/12/2024 Luton Town A 2-1 (L) 26/12/2024 West Brom H 2-1 (W) 29/12/2024 Leeds United H 0-1 (L) 01/01/2025 Sheffield Wednesday A 4-2 (L) 04/01/2025 Bristol City A 1-0 (L) 18/01/2025 Watford FC H 0-2 (L)

Wins over Coventry City on the road and home victories against Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion have proven that the Rams do have it in them to beat those above them, but they need to do this more regularly.

Those below Derby have caught up quickly, and their strong start to the season has faded, and they need to start taking scalps both at home and away to ensure that the threat of the drop can be fully staved off.