Pundit Carlton Palmer does not believe that Norwich City should sell striker Adam Idah to Celtic this summer.

After struggling to nail down a place in the team at Norwich in the first half of last season, Idah joined Celtic on loan in February, and he made a big impression in Glasgow.

Idah scored a number of crucial goals to help the Hoops retain the Scottish Premiership title, and he also netted a 90th-minute winner in the Scottish Cup final against Old Firm rivals Rangers in May.

Adam Idah's stats last season (according to Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 34 7 1 Celtic 19 9 2

Manager Brendan Rodgers has made it clear he would like to bring Idah back to the club on a permanent basis this summer, but Celtic have reportedly had a bid of between £4-5 million rejected for the 23-year-old, and it has been claimed that a much bigger offer will be needed if they are to secure a deal.

Rodgers' hopes of re-signing Idah took a further blow this week as new Canaries head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup hinted he is keen to keep Idah at Carrow Road this summer.

"We cannot control about the market, and which clubs will be interested in which players. We don't know. So let's not waste time on it," Thorup told the Pink Un.

"Me and Adam sit down quite often, so we have had some good conversations already. He's a good lad.

"He's working hard and he's funny as well. And he gives some energy to the group and, you know, definitely, we could also see what kind of striker that he is. And we will definitely also use him in the season.

"We consider Adam as an important player for us. Like I said earlier in the summer. So that's why he got this 30 minutes, which was important for him to get started, to get back in the rhythm, nice and easy."

Carlton Palmer on Adam Idah's Norwich City future

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer urged Norwich not to sell Idah to Celtic this summer, and he believes they could command a fee much higher than £4 million given the fact he is under contract until the summer of 2028.

"Norwich City have played their first pre-season game in Belgium and Adam Idah started and played the first 30 minutes as he looks to build up his fitness ahead of the start of the season," Palmer said.

"The talk that are coming out of Norwich is that the newly-appointed manager Thorup is reluctant to lose the powerhouse front man, making it clear he wants to run the rule over him in pre-season.

"His contract does not expire until the summer of 2028, but Brendan Rodgers is making it very clear that he wants Idah on board for their transatlantic trip where Celtic will face DC United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

"The Scottish champions' opening offer of around £4 million was booted out by the Canaries.

"It is reported that Celtic remain locked in negotiations and hope a deal can be struck to take Idah back to Celtic Park permanently.

"He's young, he's talented, he's got a bright future ahead of him and Norwich will not want to lose him.

"If they can get him paired up with Josh Sargent up front, they would have a potent strike force that is going to cause problems in the Championship next season.

"We'll have to wait and see on this, it's a lot of money that's on the table, we'll have to see where Celtic's breaking point is on the deal.

"But with a young player with the ability of Idah, and with Norwich having hopes of being successful in the Championship next season, it makes no sense to sell him and certainly not for £4 million, especially when you have him under contract for as long as you do."

Norwich City facing big Adam Idah dilemma as Celtic loom

Norwich are facing a big decision on whether to cash in on Idah this summer.

Idah enjoyed an excellent loan spell at Celtic last season, and he would be more than capable of making an impact in the Championship next season.

The Canaries' top scorer, Josh Sargent, netted 16 goals in 30 games last season, but he is attracting interest from the likes of Wolves and Brentford this summer, so keeping hold of Idah could be crucial if the USA international was to depart.

Thorup has a reputation for giving young players a chance, so it would be no surprise to see Idah become a regular starter under his guidance, but the striker is reportedly keen to return to Celtic.

If Idah would like to re-join the Scottish giants, Norwich may decide to cash in on him, but as Palmer says, given his contractual situation, they must hold out for a much bigger fee than £4 million.