Carlton Palmer thinks it would be a fantastic appointment if Blackpool appointed Ian Holloway as their new manager.

Blackpool have shown interest in appointing their former boss as their new manager, according to Alan Nixon.

The Seasiders are beginning their search for a new manager after the dismissal of Mick McCarthy before the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Blackpool installed former player Stephen Dobbie in charge of the team until the end of the season, but he was unable to turn the club’s fortunes around as they were eventually relegated to League One.

Would Ian Holloway be a good appointment for Blackpool?

Holloway is obviously held in high regard at Blackpool, as the former Seasiders boss guided the club to an unexpected promotion to the Premier League during his first reign.

The 60-year-old has been out of work for three years since leaving his post at League Two Grimsby Town. There haven’t been many sides linked with a possible move for Holloway, if any, but it now seems the unemployed boss could be soon back in the game.

We asked EFL pundit Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this news and whether he thinks Ian Holloway would be a good appointment for Blackpool.

He told FLW: “I don't ever believe in nostalgia in football, I don't think that ever works we've seen that time and time again.

“But Blackpool linked with Ian Holloway, I don't think its heart ruling the head I think it should be a great appointment. Ian Holloway, anybody who knows Ian Holloway knows he's 100% grafter, 100% committed to working for the club and doing the right things.

“So I think this would be a fantastic appointment, it would lift the club as well after you know the disappointment of relegation and I think he'd be a fantastic appointment for the club and for football on a whole.”

Managers in the running for Blackpool vacancy

The report from Alan Nixon also stated that Dobbie himself is still in the running for the managerial vacancy.

While another former manager at Bloomfield Road, Neil Critchley is also under consideration by the club’s hierarchy. The 44-year-old left Blackpool last summer to take up a position in Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff at Aston Villa.

However, a few months later he found himself out of work after Gerrard was dismissed. Critchley was then appointed QPR boss, but it was a spell that he will want to forget, as he only managed one win in 12 games.

Gary Bowyer is also another name being linked with the vacant role and again as previously managed at Bloomfield Road.

While the final name to emerge in the running and has been linked with the post before is Manchester United’s first team coach Eric Ramsey. The 31-year-old was linked with the role early in the season and rejected the opportunity as he wanted to remain at Old Trafford, however it now seems he is being considered by the club once again.