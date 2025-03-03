Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has tipped Eliezer Mayenda for a big future with Sunderland after guiding the promotion hopefuls to a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday on Friday night.

An automatic promotion finish may just be one step too far for Sunderland, who were very much in the running for much of the current campaign but are now eight points shy of second-placed Sheffield United courtesy of consecutive defeats against Leeds United and Hull City.

However, they were able to stop the rot and return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory at Sheffield Wednesday back on Friday, in which Mayenda notched both goals.

The versatile 19-year-old forward, who has played both centrally and out wide this term, was entrusted with his first league start in more than a month by Regis Le Bris. He handsomely repaid the Frenchman's faith by scoring twice to take his tally up to six for the season, having endured a miserable debut campaign on Wearside last time out.

Eliezer Mayenda's 24/25 Championship stats for Sunderland via FotMob, as of March 3 Appearances 27 Starts 16 Minutes played 1,538' Goals 6 Assists 5 Goals per 90 minutes 0.35 Assists per 90 minutes 0.29 xG 7.51 xA 2.71 Chances created 16 Successful dribbles 32

The likes of Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg often grab the headlines at the Stadium of Light, but Mayenda's impact has perhaps gone under the radar.

Carlton Palmer tips Eliezer Mayenda for big Sunderland AFC future

Although there is an argument to suggest Mayenda is underrated, that's not quite the case with Palmer, who is in little doubt of the forward's ability and potential.

Palmer believes the Spaniard could be in line for a "big future" with Sunderland, lauding his impact after coming into the starting side to replace top scorer Wilson Isidor.

"These young players are flourishing under Le Bris, he has given them a license to play and they are doing ever so well," Palmer exclusively told FLW.

"Mayenda scored two massive goals for Sunderland against Sheffield Wednesday to see them still push for automatic promotion.

"He's only 19 and has six goals and five assists this season. He has tremendous ability, he's been a bit of a slow-burner and hasn't had a lot of minutes because Wilson Isidor has been outstanding this season, but on Friday night Mayenda stepped in to do the job for Sunderland and Le Bris.

"Both of these players are showing great form. Mayenda looks like a talented, talented player, obviously he would want more game-time and we'll have to wait and see how he develops.

"He had a smattering of a few first-team appearances last season and had a loan spell at Hibernian which wasn't very good, but he's been drafted into the first-team picture under Le Bris.

"Le Bris has been patient with him and it seems to be working. He has undoubted ability and seems to have maturity.

"He came in even though he had costly misses against Blackburn Rovers and Stoke, so he was under immense pressure when the manager put him in the side, and he's delivered for him.

"He could have a big, big future at Sunderland and in the game. He looks to be a very good and grounded player."

Sunderland AFC could make significant transfer profit on Eliezer Mayenda

Sunderland's recruitment strategy during the 2023/24 campaign certainly divided opinion, with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Kristjaan Speakman placing a particular focus on acquiring young, low-cost talent with a vision of eventually collecting sizable profits.

The criticism was that this particular strategy stopped short of addressing immediate issues in the side, and Mayenda has taken time to get up to speed after arriving from French side Sochaux.

But Sunderland's capture of Mayenda is now being vindicated, and they could even be thinking about the fee they could be set to receive if his trajectory continues.

The teenager joined the Black Cats in a deal worth just north of €1 million (£826,000), according to reports, but it's beginning to look as though they will make a handsome profit on their investment in due course.