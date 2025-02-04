Carlton Palmer believes that Paul Warne’s position as Derby County manager is safe following their January transfer business.

The Rams sold Eiran Cashin to Brighton in the closing days of the market, earning a fee of around £9 million, according to the BBC.

This money was reinvested back into the first team squad, with four signings coming in to bolster their first team squad.

Sondre Langas, Lars-Jorgen Salvesen and Matt Clarke were all added on a permanent basis, with Harrison Armstrong joining on loan from Everton on deadline day.

Derby County - 2024/25 January Signings Per Transfermarkt Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Sondre Langas Viking Permanent Lars-Jorgen Salvesen Viking Permanent Matt Clarke Middlesbrough Permanent Harrison Armstrong Everton Loan

Palmer gives Derby County January business verdict

Palmer has praised Derby for backing Warne in the market, suggesting he deserves for his position at the club to be safe given what he’s done in the last two or so years.

While he believes the manager needs a couple of results quickly, he believes their January business was good and could help them turn around their current form.

“Derby have had a busy, busy January transfer window and the manager has been backed,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Derby currently occupy a relegation spot, two points from safety, so it’s great news that the hierarchy have backed Paul Warne.

“His job should be safe, even if they go down, he’s done a fantastic job at the football club given the circumstances with the budget from the time he’s gone in there.

“But he’s been able to bring in four players, they’ve confirmed the signing of Everton teenage player Harrison Armstrong on loan until the end of the season.

“He completed his medical [Monday] and he’s straight into the matchday squad for the weekend.

“It’s brilliant news for them, it’s brilliant to see a club like Derby, who’ve seen the manager do so well for them say ‘oh right, okay, it doesn’t work in changing the manager, Paul Warne’s done a fantastic job, given the circumstances in terms of budget,’ and it’s difficult.

“If Derby stay up this season then they will have had a magnificent season.

“It’s a good bit of business.

“We all know it’s a results industry, and Derby need to get a couple of results and they need to get a couple of results quickly.

“Very, very good for Derby County in being able to bring in four players in this transfer window, and let’s hope they can improve the squad and help them to secure safety.”

Derby are currently 22nd in the Championship table after 30 games, two points adrift of safety.

Warne must repay faith of January backing with results

If Derby’s results don’t improve over the next few weeks, then Warne’s position could become untenable.

The club have been left in a tricky position due to the timing of the end of the window, as ideally a new manager would get the chance to make signings.

But they have now backed themselves into a corner and have to stick with Warne just as his position has become under intense scrutiny.

The loss to Sheffield United last weekend is one the team can take due to the Blades’ strong league position, but upcoming clashes against Norwich City, Oxford United and QPR will be massive for their season now.