Pundit Carlton Palmer believes former Wigan Athletic winger Gwion Edwards would be a good signing for Charlton Athletic or Bristol Rovers.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, the Addicks and the Gas are among the League One clubs plotting a move for Edwards following his departure from the DW Stadium.

Is Gwion Edwards available for transfer?

Edwards was one of six players to leave Wigan after their relegation from the Championship, along with Tendayi Darikwa, Steven Caulker, Joe Bennett, Ryan Nyambe and Jordan Cousins.

The 30-year-old, who has previously had stints with Swansea City, St Johnstone, Crawley Town, Peterborough United and Ipswich Town, joined the Latics in 2021 and played an important part in helping them win the League One title last season.

But Edwards fell out of favour this campaign and after making just two substitute appearances, he was loaned out to Scottish Premiership side Ross County in January.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer revealed that he believes given his experience in the third tier, Edwards would be a shrewd addition for Charlton or Bristol Rovers.

"Gwion Edwards has been released by Wigan following their relegation to League One," Palmer said.

"Obviously being relegated, Wigan have to clear the decks of the high wages earners now they are facing life in League One.

"The 30-year-old is attracting a lot of attention from several League One clubs including Bristol Rovers and Charlton.

"The winger has plenty of experience in this league and on a free, would be a decent acquisition as a squad player."

Would Gwion Edwards be a good signing for Charlton or Bristol Rovers?

It has been a frustrating few years for Edwards since his move to Wigan.

He found his game time limited in Lancashire this season and his stint at Ross County has been disrupted by injury, restricting him to just five appearances for the Staggies.

But Edwards has proven himself to be a solid performer in League One over the years and in the right environment, he could be a smart addition.

The Addicks are unlikely to be able to bring back Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer so are in need of reinforcements in the wide areas, while the Gas are also light in that position, so Edwards fits the bill for both sides.

There may be question marks over Edwards' age, but if he can stay fit, as Palmer says, he could be a decent signing for any side in the third tier.