Carlton Palmer has praised Burnley for their "ambitious" interest in Lyon's Said Benrahma as they seek promotion from the Championship.

The Clarets have found goals hard to come by this season, and will be hoping that the 29-year-old could be the man to provide those for them on loan, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon.

The winger last played in the second tier of English football with Brentford in the 2020/21 season, featuring just twice before he was signed by West Ham United originally on loan for £5m, before the Hammers paid £20m to make the deal permanent.

After three-and-a-half years at the London Stadium, Benrahma was loaned to Lyon, with the French club signing him on a permanent contract in the summer for €14m (£11.9m). However, consistent game-time has been difficult for the former Brentford man, and Burnley are looking to take advantage.

Carlton Palmer makes Burnley transfer claim amid Said Benrahma interest

Scott Parker's side are well in the fight for automatic promotion, and are currently just a point behind Leeds United, who sit 2nd, while league leaders Sheffield United are four points clear of the Lancashire club.

Creativity is needed at Turf Moor, and Benrahma could bring that in abundance, as he proved during his time in London, and he would be a superb addition to the team.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, player-turned-pundit Palmer has explained his thoughts behind the potential move for the 29-year-old, and just how beneficial it could be to Burnley.

Palmer told FLW: "Burnley are eyeing up a shock move for Said Benrahma. He left West Ham and went to Lyon, but the move hasn't quite worked out for him, and his game-time has dried up with the French side recently. So, Burnley are looking to sign him.

"It's an ambitious bid to bring him back to England. Burnley currently sit in 3rd place in the Championship behind Sheffield United and Leeds United as they look to get promotion. I mean Benrahma's only 29, and we know he's a very, very good player."

"He's a very talented playmaker and if they were able to bring him in, even if they're only to get him on loan, he can play in the Premier League should they get promoted. It'd be a huge coup.

"But obviously, he’s not playing, so there's a chance to get him out of the football club and get him playing.

"He was outstanding at Brentford, he was outstanding at West Ham and this would be a really, really big signing for them if they can pull it off.

"All the clubs, like Sheffield United, Leeds and Burnley, are all going to look to make statement signings as they look to get promoted back to the Premier League.

"If he comes in and performs, he's still only 29. He's a talented player, it would give them a big push in the race for promotion.

"Like I said, I expect Leeds and I expect Sheffield United to both strengthen their squads in the January transfer window, but this would be a big signing with Burnley looking to get back up at the first attempt."

Said Benrahma could be a real difference-maker for Burnley

Despite their high league position, Burnley have found it difficult to be a threat in front of goal every single week, and instead they rely on their defence to ensure that it has not become too big of a problem.

They rank 18th in the division for expected goals (xG) with just 23.6, showing that they are not creating fantastic chances when they do get forward.

Nine of their 28 goals came in the first two games of the season, and it's important to show the rest of the division that they are capable of putting teams to the sword once again.

Benrahma can help with that as he has proven in the Premier League that he has the ability to create chances and put the ball in the back of the net himself.

Said Benrahma Championship Stats by Season (TransferMarkt) Season Apps Goals Assists 2018/19 38 10 15 2019/20 43 17 9 2020/21 2 - -

Bringing the Algerian in on loan will be a huge statement from Burnley, and the rest of the division will have new fears about playing the Clarets, especially at Turf Moor.