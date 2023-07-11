Birmingham City have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer.

After releasing a number of senior players at the end of last season, that was arguably always going to be the case, but it seems like an exciting time for the club nevertheless.

Ethan Laird has been brought in from Manchester United at right-back, for example, whilst the midfield has been bolstered by the additions of Krystian Bielik and Koji Miyoshi from Derby County and Royal Antwerp respectively.

Furthermore, Tyler Roberts has been signed from Leeds United in a move to freshen up the attack.

Further transfers are also being eyed.

What is the latest Birmingham City transfer news?

That is the case according to the latest transfer news surfacing around St Andrews, anyway.

Indeed, BirminghamLive report that the Blues cast eyes on Keshi Anderson during their pre-season friendly versus Solihull Moors on Saturday, with the recently released player on trial with John Eustace's side.

Their report revealed that Anderson played on the left wing in 4-4-2 formational, looking to come inside often onto his right foot.

Indeed, BirminghamLive's verdict on his performance was a good one, writing: "As far as pre-season trial matches go, Anderson couldn’t have done much more. He set up Jutkiewicz with a good run and cross and could have secured two further assists with better finishing from Marc Roberts and Bielik."

What has John Eustace said about Keshi Anderson?

Blues boss John Eustace sounds equally impressed by the free agent so far.

After the match, Eustace discussed how he thought the trialist was getting on at present.

“Keshi did well,” Eustace told BirminghamLive.

“He’s been in at the start of the week. He missed a large chunk of the season last year through injury, but before that he was a player we certainly knew all about.

“He’s an excellent performer so we’ll have a look at him over the next week or so and make some decisions from there.

"I thought he did really well today. He set up the goal and looks a good addition at the moment.”

Carlton Palmer on Keshi Anderson to Birmingham City

It all sounds like it is going well for Keshi Anderson at Birmingham so far.

When the news broke about his trial, we asked former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on the Blues interest in Anderson.

"Keshi left Blackpool at the end of last season after an injury-ravaged season," Carlton Palmer discussed with FLW.

"He's still only 28, he had an impressive season in the Championship a few years ago.

"On a free transfer, he could prove to be an exciting addition to the squad."

Should Birmingham City sign Keshi Anderson?

Ultimately, with the player having been on trial at the club, John Eustace and his staff will have had a really good look at the player in training and in the above pre-season friendly.

As such, you back them to make the right call on this one - be it they sign him, or they do not.

Blues boss John Eustace could be in for a busy summer in terms of recruitment with plenty of gaps in his squad to fill.

From the outside looking in, I would suggest the Blues get this deal done, but of course, there is every chance Eustace and company could have seen something behind the scenes they do not like.

Time will tell whether or not the Blues go ahead and sign Anderson up, but certainly Eustace's comments regarding the player, mentioned above, were incredibly positive.