After finishing 17th in the Championship last season, Birmingham CIty will be looking to kick on in 2023/24.

With a club takeover in the works, it remains to be seen just how ambitious the club are in the transfer market this summer.

It does appear, though, that plans are already being put in place.

Latest Birmingham City transfer news

Indeed, that is according to a recent report from BirminghamLive, which claimed that the Blues are interested in signing Shrewsbury defender Matthew Pennington.

The Blues have lost a number of defenders this summer, with a number of players leaving at the end of their loan spells or contracts respectively.

The 28-year-old is out of contract with Shrewsbury come the end of June, meaning he could be available to the Blues on a free transfer.

Shrewsbury have, of course, offered him a new deal, but recent reports suggest that he will indeed depart at the end of the month.

Would Matthew Pennington be a good signing for Birmingham City?

With the links to Pennington in mind, we asked former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on this deal for the Blues this summer.

"Birmingham City, alongside Reading and Plymouth are all in the hunt for Shrewsbury Town's out-of-contract central defender Matthew Pennington," Palmer discussed with FLW.

"Pennington was offered a new deal by Shrewsbury but refused to sign it, so becoming a free agent.

"Pennington had a solid season for Shrewsbury playing 37 appearances in League One.

"Whoever manages to seure his signature is getting a solid defender."

"He is still only 28, and has previous experience in the Championship at Leeds, Ipswich and Hull City, to name three clubs."

How long does Matthew Pennington have left on his Shrewsbury Town contract?

As touched upon above, Matthew Pennington's Shrewsbury Town contract expires this summer.

If no new deal is signed, he will become a free agent and available on a free transfer.

Shrewsbury have offered fresh terms to the 28-year-old, but they are yet to be signed, and reports suggest they have been rejected, as Palmer refers to above.

Which other clubs have been linked with Matthew Pennington?

As also refereed to above, Plymouth Argyle and Reading have also been linked with a move for the central defender this summer, and so have Portsmouth.

Birmingham City, being a Championship side, have a clear advantage over Reading and Pompey due to their divisional status if Pennington's desire is to play at the highest level.

Plymouth could well be a tough rival for the Blues if that is his aim, though.

It certainly looks like it will be an interesting battle to land the defender this summer.