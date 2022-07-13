Carlton Palmer assesses West Brom as a potential next step for Newcastle United attacker

The immediate future of Newcastle United attacker Elliot Anderson is a situation that has captured lots of attention, given the sheer number of clubs he has impressed.

A recent report from The Athletic named West Brom, Stoke City, Luton Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol Rovers as teams currently in pursuit, although it is likely that several other clubs are monitoring his situation.

Anderson appeared 21 times for Bristol Rovers in League Two last season, returning eight goals and five assists in what was an impressive second half of the season.

Speaking to Football League World about West Brom’s interest, Carlton Palmer said: “Steve Bruce will obviously know him from his days at Newcastle and Steve will have a better idea of whether he thinks he can play in the Championship from the off.

“As I say, Newcastle will want him to be playing football from the off. The higher the level he plays, obviously, the better he’s going to come on and get closer to Newcastle and playing in the Premier League.

“So, it’s one of those, like I said, Newcastle will sit down and weigh up all the options of where he’s gonna go. They want him to play high up but they want him to play.”

The verdict

A player who adapted swiftly to the rigours of playing football within a senior set up, it is no surprise to see the current level of interest as high as it is.

A technically-gifted, smooth operator, Anderson’s ability to produce quality in the final third played a vital role in Bristol Rovers’ eventual promotion.

His consistent standout performers last season justifies the second-tier interest that there currently is for him, but as Palmer says, he needs to be playing to carry on his progression.

It is unknown if regular game time would be afforded to him at a club who will be pushing for promotion back to the Premier League.