The first port of call for Rotherham United next season will be avoiding an immediate drop back down to League One, following their promotion to the Championship last time out.

The Millers eventually finished in second place, showing excellent character to bounce straight back to the second tier.

The Yorkshire club’s relegation back to the third tier was confirmed on the final day of the 2020/21 season, with the Millers performing quite well before their League One status was decided.

Assessing how he thinks that Paul Warne’s side will fare up in the Championship next season, Carlton Palmer told FLW: “We all know that Rotherham haven’t got the biggest budget, they’ll struggle this (upcoming) season.

“They did when they got up into the championship, albeit, they’ve got a great manager, they’ve got a great assistant manager and they’ve got a great team spirit.

“And, they took that to the last game of the season when they got relegated from the championship, and also, they kept the group of players together.

“So, you’d think that they would be more equipped in the Championship.”

The verdict

Certainly set to have one of, if not the lowest budget in the second tier next season, the Millers will be hoping to learn a few tricks from the likes of Coventry City, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town, who all defied expectations when taking fiancé’s into account.

As Palmer quite rightly suggests, the team spirit and the fact they have a manager like Warne in charge, are two big ticks when it comes to trying to ensure their Championship status for another year.

They are a team full of confidence following their 2021/22 campaign, so if they are able to keep a large chunk of the squad together, then they will have. every bit of faith that they can succeed in the higher division.