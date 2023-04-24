Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Coventry City need one more win to secure their Championship play-off place.

The Sky Blues moved into the top six with a 2-1 win over struggling Reading at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday.

Top scorer Viktor Gyokeres had two chances to give his side the lead before Matt Godden deservedly put the hosts ahead in the 36th minute after being set up by Gustavo Hamer.

Gyokeres then hit the post just before half time, but the Royals equalised against the run of play in the 51st minute through Lucas Joao's excellent strike from outside the area.

However, Hamer restored the Sky Blues' lead just three minutes later and they held on to secure a crucial three points.

Mark Robins' side are now unbeaten in their last five league games and currently sit fifth in the table, one point clear of seventh-placed Millwall with two games remaining.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that a win in Saturday's home game with Birmingham City will likely ensure the Sky Blues' play-off place ahead of the final day trip to Middlesbrough.

"Coventry's final two games, Birmingham at home, Middlesbrough away, I think a win against Birmingham secures their play-off spot," Palmer said.

"Three draws and two wins in the last five games, they're in terrific form coming into the end of the season.

"With Coventry and Middlesbrough playing each other on the last game of the season, I think Middlesbrough will rest players ahead of the play-offs.

"Coventry would like to be in that position and have the luxury to do that, but they may well need a point in the last game against Middlesbrough just to secure that final play-off spot."

Will Coventry City make the play-offs?

It seems likely that the Sky Blues will reach the top six at this point.

However, the race for the final two play-off spots is incredibly unpredictable with many teams struggling for consistency, while West Bromwich Albion and Blackburn Rovers, who currently sit outside the top six, both have a game in hand on Coventry.

Palmer is right that a victory against Birmingham this weekend will put the Sky Blues in an excellent position, but it is likely they may still need a result at the Riverside Stadium with so many teams still in contention.

Gyokeres was uncharacteristically wasteful on Saturday, but if the Swede can find his form again in the remaining games, Robins' men have a strong chance of retaining their play-off place.