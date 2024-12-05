Despite failing to win any of their last six games, Sunderland still sit fourth in the Championship table, and are within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots.

While the Black Cats boast a strong attack who have managed 26 goals in 18 second tier outings so far, perhaps it is their defensive efforts which are more impressive, as they have conceded just 13 goals.

Shot-stopper Anthony Patterson is largely responsible for the Black Cats' solid record, but his exploits in the North East have not gone unnoticed, as Premier League clubs are eyeing up his services.

Anthony Patterson 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 14 Starts 14 Goals conceded 11 Clean sheets 7 Saves 34 Save percentage % 75.6 Goals prevented 1.98

Back in April, the Express reported that both Liverpool and Arsenal were keen on the 24-year-old, while the Daily Mail revealed this month that Manchester United have also joined the race for the Academy of Light graduate.

Pundit makes Patterson valuation claim amid Manchester United transfer interest

Football League World asked pundit Carlton Palmer if he thought the Black Cats would be willing to sell Patterson this January, and what transfer fee he was worth.

Palmer exclusively told FLW: "Manchester United, amongst other Premier League clubs, are monitoring Anthony Patterson, Sunderland's goalkeeper.

"I don't believe that Sunderland will sell Patterson in the January transfer window, unless they get an awful lot of money for him, and they can loan him back until the end of the season.

"That's the only way they'd do the deal.

"(Andre) Onana's number one at Manchester United, so he's only going to be going there to sit on the bench.

"Obviously he's a talented young keeper, and maybe Man United are looking to the future and saying 'We need to steal a march on other clubs who are going to bring him in to the football club'.

"But, from Anthony Patterson's point of view, Sunderland are going great guns.

"In recent weeks they've fallen off with three draws and a defeat, but I'm sure they'll get back to winning ways.

"They're a good young squad, but if Man United come in with an offer of over £20m for Anthony Patterson, I'm sure there'll be business done.

"If they come up with £20m+ for him, I'm sure Sunderland will sell him, but sell him with a clause so they'll keep him until the end of the season.

"Sunderland are in a great shape, they've got a good young squad.

"Anthony Patterson's only going to get better.

"I'm sure Patterson will be looking at it and thinking to himself 'I'm number one here with Sunderland, I've got a chance to get promoted with them, there's no rush for me to go to Liverpool or whatever, at this moment in time, because I'm not going to go there as the number one, and I want to keep on playing.'

"And that makes more sense, but obviously we know the mantle of the way that Sunderland work.

"They bring players in, reasonable money, send them on and develop them and send them on for big money.

"That's their platform or their model that they're working to.

"But it would take a big offer, and I would say in excess of £20m."

A loan-back clause would suit Patterson, Sunderland and Man United

If the Red Devils do come in with a transfer offer for Patterson's services which satisfies the Black Cats, it would suit all three parties if he returned to the Stadium of Light for the rest of the campaign.

As a Black Cats academy graduate, Patterson will want to see out the remainder of what could turn out to be a historic season for the North East side, who would love to retain him amid the fight for a spot in next season's Premier League.

Furthermore, Onana's status as the Red Devils' number one seems secure for now, and he is unlikely to be immediately deposed by a shot-stopper who has never plied his trade in the top-flight.