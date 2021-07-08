Carlton Palmer analyses Darren Moore’s situation at Sheffield Wednesday

Former Sheffield Wednesday forward Carlton Palmer believes that the success Darren Moore’s tenure with the Owls will heavily revolve around what goes on above him.

Moore, who departed from play-off chasing Doncaster Rovers in March, was unable to steer the Owls away from Championship safety but made noticeable improvements during the concluding stages of the season.

Wednesday were given the good news yesterday that they were no longer under a transfer embargo, however, it is expected that some restrictions will remain in place.

Despite this, some of the problems at Wednesday are still present, with Dejphon Chansiri at the centre of it all.

Palmer, who made over 200 appearances for Wednesday, spoke to FootballFanCast about Moore and the job he has with the Owls: “Some managers have their hands tied behind their back and if that’s the case it becomes very difficult. You have to be very careful if you take a job like that. I think Darren Moore is probably realising that when he didn’t before.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club and I’m pleased that Darren is there because I thought he did a fantastic job at West Brom, where he was hard done by.

“He’s a good manager and he showed that at Doncaster. He got them into a play-off position. He must be seeing the reality of the situation he is in, which will dictate his future.”

The verdict

Wednesday have also emerged as early favourites for League One glory for the upcoming season. The Owls, who were only relegated because of a points deduction, have managed to keep a core group of Championship-quality players together, but the transfer window is still yet to fully kick into gear.

However, their success next season will be determined by the off-field issues that continue to exist. There were problems last season with paying wages on time – something that will not help a club pushing for promotion.

Moore proved his ability with Doncaster last season and showed that in glimpses at West Brom, and despite it being an unfavourable situation, he is an excellent manager who will stay fully focused on the task at hand.

