Carlton Palmer addresses the immediate future of West Brom midfielder

With Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest set to battle it out at Wembley for a spot in the Premier League, 23 out of the 24 Championship clubs have been determined for the 2022/23 campaign.

Looking at their early competitions, West Brom will be hopeful that the new season is more fruitful than the last.

Faced with big decisions whilst preparing his squad for another bite at the Championship, Steve Bruce opted against triggering a 12-month extension in Romaine Sawyers’ contract.

With the 30-year-old set to be a free agent this summer, Carlton Palmer has told FLW what level he expects to see the midfielder next season:

“I think mid-table championship is where he’s as a footballer.

“If he was better than that, then he would have been playing under Ismael, and West Bromwich Albion would have activated the year’s clause they’ve got on him.”

The verdict

Still a player with a lot to give at Championship level, as shown during his time with Stoke City this season, Sawyers could prove to be a real coup within the second tier.

An intelligent midfield operator, with an excellent range of passing, he is also strong in possession and is a dependable figure off the ball too.

There is a lot to like about Sawyers, but if he is unable to fit the bill now at a club who will be pushing for promotion, it would appear that a mid-table Championship move could be on the cards.

However, in the right system, and at the right club, there is certainly scope for Sawyers to become an integral part of a club pushing high next season in the second tier.