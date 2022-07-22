Carlton Palmer addresses stance held by Blackburn regarding Leeds and Sevilla target

Blackburn Rovers talisman Ben Brereton Diaz has generated lots of interest over the last six months or so, with the 23-year-old impressing in the Championship and on the international stage with Chile.

Netting 22 times in 37 Championship appearances last time out, the young forward enjoyed a mightily productive campaign at Ewood Park.

Blackburn remain strong in their valuation of the young forward, with Rovers demanding £20 million for his signature, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

Addressing the accumulating interest in the 23-year-old and whether Blackburn are right to value him at £20 million with a contract expiring next summer, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Blackburn have made it very clear from the onset that they want 20 million for him.

“He scored 22 goals in the championship last season, okay, he’s got a year left on his contract, so it’s a gamble for Blackburn but Blackburn will look and say, well, if he starts the season well, and he doesn’t sign a new contract, we’ve got the January transfer window to maybe get him out.

“It was similar to the boy Adam Armstrong, wasn’t it?”

The verdict

A player with one exciting future ahead of him, Brereton Diaz deserves a high price tag even if his contract does expire next year.

As Palmer quite rightly points out, a similar situation to the one of Armstrong could play out if Rovers maintain their stance into the closing stages of this summer.

Given the sheer amount of clubs who have been credited with an interest in the versatile attacker, it would be no surprise if clubs near the valuation that Blackburn have placed on him.

It is a situation that is likely to continue taking twists and turns as the summer enters its latter stages.