Carlton Palmer addresses “major blow” to Sheffield Wednesday

Sheffield Wednesday have made a strong enough start to the League One season after what has been a difficult few fixtures to open the new campaign.

The Owls have accumulated 17 points from their opening nine matches thus far and currently sit in fourth position, four points below the current pace-setters Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

One issue that Wednesday boss Darren Moore has to contend with at the moment is the injury picked up by defender Mark McGuinness.

The on-loan Cardiff City defender picked up an injury prior to the 2-2 draw against Ipswich on Saturday and is expected to miss the next three or four weeks of action.

Speaking to FLW about the injury to the defender, Carlton Palmer said: “It’s a big blow for them because Mark’s done tremendously well since he’s come in.

“We know he’s of championship quality, so he’s a player that’s playing below the standard that he’s used to and capable of playing at.

“He was down to play against Ipswich on Saturday. He was in the starting lineup and then he picked up this injury. They’ve had a scan and he’s going to be out for three to four weeks. So it’s a major blow for them.

“But this is what Darren Moore tried to do in the summer and did achieve in doing. He brought in four central defenders, so he brought in a big squad and you’re gonna need that over the course of the season.”

The verdict

As Palmer quite rightly mentions, Moore ensured that he had strength in depth all across the pitch during the summer, so that he would be able to deal with situations like this one.

Of course, the left side of the defence has now been hit with two blows, following an earlier injury to Akin Famewo but they have the depth to address that for the short term.

McGuinness has been an excellent source of consistency within the back three and is likely to continue being integral as the season progresses and after the next few weeks.

It will be interesting to see if Reece James will continue filling in at left centre-back or if the likes of Marvin Johnson or Ben Heneghan could be trusted.