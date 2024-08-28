Pundit Carlton Palmer has provided his exclusive verdict on the current transfer saga involving Norwich City's Abu Kamara, who has reportedly received offers across the Championship ahead of a likely Carrow Road exit before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline.

Norwich are believed to have been presented with offers from both Hull City and Luton Town for Kamara, with the winger poised to leave the club in the coming days.

Following an impressive loan spell with Portsmouth in their title-winning 2023/24 League One campaign, Kamara is primed to represent Norwich's latest high-profile departure with Adam Idah, Jonathan Rowe and Gabriel Sara having all left Johannes Hoff Thorup's side this summer.

Norwich City, Abu Kamara transfer latest amid Hull City and Luton Town interest

Kamara's future at Norwich has been the subject of consistent speculation all summer, although it has taken a notable turn since the 21-year-old reportedly handed in a transfer request last week.

Following Kamara's decision to request a departure, Hoff Thorup agreed to leave him out of the matchday squad against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon. The Dane said of Kamara's omission: "I spoke with him the other day, and we just decided that the game will not be for him, for both parties in this, not to create too much distraction and too much attention about that.

"I think that was also what he, actually at the end, thought was the best decision. So we take it a little bit day by day with Abu and see how it goes.

"We don't give any players away for free. So that's the situation. I like him. He's a good lad, and I think he performs well in training. And he's a big part of the group, and will still be, until there is a transfer deal that we can accept."

Kamara was also absent from the matchday squad for Tuesday evening's 4-0 Carabao Cup second-round exit away at Crystal Palace, which came just hours after bids in the region of £2.5m from Hull and Luton were reported by BBC Sport's Nick Mashiter.

A previous report from The Pink Un claimed that three separate Championship sides had made bids for Kamara which were rejected, although they are anticipated to return with increased offers before Friday.

It appears as though two of those three outfits have been officially namechecked by Mashiter, while Portsmouth have been interested in returning Kamara to Fratton Park following his impressive loan spell last term. However, Blues boss John Mousinho has confirmed the club have not yet advanced their efforts to sign him again.

According to reports, it is believed that Norwich value Kamara at roughly £2m and it remains to be seen whether Hull or Luton will manage to land the winger in the coming days.

Carlton Palmer offers Norwich City, Abu Kamara transfer verdict

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer has warned Norwich of the issues that could arise if Kamara stays put beyond the deadline.

"Norwich City are likely to sell Abu Kamara at the right price, but they're not going to be pushed into a situation where they just sell him cheaply because the player has handed in a transfer request," Palmer told Football League World.

"He impressed last season with Portsmouth on loan, that's the reason why you send players out on loan. You want them to come out and show what they're capable of doing, he's done that. He went to Portsmouth last season and was a joy to watch, he made a real impression with his direct dribbling, goalscoring and creativity.

Abu Kamara's 2023/24 Portsmouth League One Stats - As Per FotMob Appearances 46 Goals 8 Assists 10 Chances created 43 Successful dribbles 57

"Norwich, having already lost Rowe to Marseille and Sara to Turkish side Galatasaray, they will sell but it has to be at the right price. Hull and Luton are very keen to sign the player as well as other Championship clubs.

"Portsmouth are keen, the manager has come out and said he's keen to bring the player in and the talks are ongoing, if the right price comes in for him they will sell, if they don't get the right money they will not let him go.

"Listen, he's a good young player so it's very, very simple. You want to keep him in the squad but what you don't want is to let it go past the transfer window, his head's turned and he doesn't get on with it. As it stands at the moment, the manager has said he's training well and doing well so you would assume if the window shuts and he doesn't move, he's got to get on and play.

"We'll have to see what happens between now and deadline day to see if anyone will come in and meet their demands for the player."