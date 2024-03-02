Highlights Norwich City may demand £10M for striker Adam Idah, who has impressed on loan at Celtic, hinting his future may lie in Scotland.

Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Norwich City could demand a fee in the region of £10 million for striker Adam Idah this summer.

Idah scored seven goals and provided one assist in 34 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries in the first half of the season, but most of his minutes came as a substitute, and he was allowed to join Scottish Premiership side Celtic on loan in January.

The 23-year-old has made an excellent start to life at Celtic Park, netting five goals and registering one assist in his first six games for Brendan Rodgers' side, and he was on the scoresheet once again in the Hoops' 7-1 home win over Dundee on Wednesday night.

Celtic do not have an option to buy Idah, but according to Football Insider, the striker is open to making a permanent move to Glasgow, with the prospect of playing Champions League football said to be appealing to him.

It remains to be seen whether Norwich will sanction Idah's exit in the summer, but the Canaries have performed well in his absence, and they currently sit seventh in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places.

Palmer: Norwich City will want a big fee for Adam Idah

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said that Norwich could value Idah in the region of £10 million in the summer, and he admitted he was surprised that Celtic did not negotiate a buy option in his loan deal.

"Norwich City are holding out for a big fee for Adam Idah, who's gone on loan to Celtic," Palmer said.

"He's enjoying life up at Celtic, but Norwich want a big fee and he is under contract until the summer of 2028.

"The Irish international has scored five goals from his first six games in Scotland, so it's a very, very bright start.

"He struggled for consistent game time with David Wagner's side prior to his loan, but he did score seven goals and provide one assist in 34 appearances.

"It remains to be seen what the figure will be, but it will be more than the original £3 million that was touted at the start.

"It's strange that Celtic didn't agree a fee for him before he went up the road should they want to make the deal permanent.

"For a player of his age and as an international, the fee could be around £10 million, which would be seen as a reasonable fee for a player of his experience and stature."

Norwich City facing big Adam Idah summer decision

It has been an outstanding start to Idah's time at Celtic, and Norwich may be regretting not giving him more of an opportunity this season.

Idah has scored some crucial goals for the Hoops in their battle for the Scottish Premiership title, proving what he is capable of when starting regularly, and if he maintains his form, Rodgers will surely be keen to sign him permanently.

As Palmer says, Idah is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2028, putting the Canaries in a strong negotiating position, and a fee of around £10 million would be a fair valuation for a player of his potential.

However, after his impressive spell north of the border, Norwich may be keen to keep hold of Idah, so it will be intriguing to see where his long-term future lies.