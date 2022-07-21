Carlton Morris starts: The strongest Luton Town XI Jones can field as Birmingham City clash looms

Luton Town were defeated 5-0 and 3-0 by Birmingham City in 2021/22, a pair of results that did not fit in with the narrative and the conclusions that could be drawn from the league table.

It is one of the most interesting quirks of the fixture list this season, that the Hatters will begin their 2022/23 campaign against their main bogey-side from last term.

The Blues have undergone a turbulent summer off of the pitch and it remains to be seen what kind of tune John Eustace will be able to get out of a very thin squad.

The Hatters were arguably the better team in their Championship play-off semi final loss to Huddersfield Town, and will be even more determined to go one better this time around.

Nathan Jones has strengthened his squad this summer, despite losing key man Kal Naismith to Bristol City, and can select a very exciting side to take on the Blues on the opening weekend.

Here, we have put together the strongest XI that Jones can field with the Blues’ visit around the corner…

Harry Cornick, Alfie Doughty, Robert Snodgrass and Luke Freeman can definitely feel aggrieved for not making the cut, but the quartet will still likely see regular minutes across the course of the 46-game season.

Elijah Adebayo struggled with injury towards the back end of last term, but should be buoyed by the prospect of partnering new signing Carlton Morris at the top of the pitch, with Cauley Woodrow sealing a romantic return to the club this summer and capable of playing as a number ten.

Allan Campbell and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu are amongst the strongest central midfield partnerships in the division, and it will be interesting to see how the Hatters get on, with the opposition showing them more respect after their sixth placed finish last term.