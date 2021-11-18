Carlton Morris’ situation at Barnsley becomes clearer

Barnsley have struggled in the final third so far this season and find themselves in the thick of the Championship relegation battle as a result.

Tykes supporters will be very relieved to hear that Carlton Morris is set for a return to the first team in their trip to Fulham on Saturday.

Jo Laumann gave the good news to The Yorkshire Post this afternoon.

He said: “He (Carlton Morris) will be back in the squad for the Fulham game. He could start. He has looked good in the full week with the team.”

The international break came at a great time for Barnsley, allowing them to reflect on where they went wrong in their 2-0 defeat to Hull City last time out, and address the managerial situation by appointing Poya Asbaghi.

Aaron Leya Iseka has performed admirably throughout the poor form of the last few months, but with the boost of Morris returning to fitness Barnsley should have an increased attacking threat. Morris only joined the club in January last season however made his impact felt immediately and contributed seven goals and three assists as they broke into the play-off places.

The 25-year-old has not featured since August and therefore may well take some time to get up to speed but it is certainly a relief for the Tykes to have him back as an attacking option.

The Verdict

A lot has been made of the losses of Daryl Dike, Alex Mowatt and Valerien Ismael at Oakwell since the summer, but the club’s poor form has certainly been exacerbated by the absence of Carlton Morris. He has really come of age in the last year or so and was a handful for every Championship backline last term.

Iseka has shown a lot of promise and Cauley Woodrow’s talents are a well known quantity at second tier level these days. Morris could slot into a front three with those two ahead of the more inconsistent threats of Devante Cole and Victor Adeboyejo.

Fulham at Craven Cottage is one of the most difficult fixtures on the calendar so Asbaghi and Morris will be forgiven if they do not hit the ground running immediately.