Luton Town played out a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Saturday afternoon, with Amad Diallo's penalty cancelling out Alfie Doughty's strike from a well-worked free-kick.

The Bedfordshire club's flying wing-back opened the scoring in the 51st minute before the Manchester United loanee restored parity with just four minutes of normal time left to play.

Diallo won the penalty himself after playing a give and go and then dropping to the ground when running alongside Amari'i Bell.

After Diallo stepped up and equalised for the hosts, it was one-way traffic as momentum completely swung in the favour of the Wearside club, however, they were unable to capitalise.

Sharing a Twitter message to Luton fans after the game, Hatters talisman Carlton Morris wrote: "I can’t say too much without getting into trouble but I wanted to thank the @LutonTown faithful travelling up to support us. We won’t stop fighting #hatters!"

The verdict

With a lot of the Luton players penning down similar message after the game, it is evident that they are hurt by the decision, especially as they have been looking to close the gap in the automatic promotion race.

Of course, positioned where he was and without having the benefit of VAR, it was difficult for the referee to see what actually happened.

However, the Hatters remain unbeaten in their last six league games, accumulating 14 points in that time and will remain ambitious about what this season could still possibly hold.

They return to action at 12:30 on the 1st of April, when they host rivals Watford and they will have a chance to cut the gap from Sheffield United to just three points.