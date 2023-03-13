Carlton Morris shares message with Luton Town supporters after netting in victory over Sheffield United

Luton Town secured an impressive 1-0 victory at Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, that is despite being dealt two big injury blows before the game and a further setback early on in the clash.

Jordan Clark and Alfie Doughty were missing from the starting XI whilst Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu was forced off during the first half.

Seriously restricting the Blades to very little throughout the 90 minutes and creating a few openings, the Hatters deserved to walk away with all three points.

Carlton Morris’ 53rd minute strike proved to be the eventual difference at Bramall Lane, with the summer signing taking his Championship tally this season to 15.

Sharing a message to Town fans after Saturday’s victory in Yorkshire, Morris wrote on Twitter: “Huge away win today! Massive shift from the lads, proud of this team. Thank you to the travelling fans & finally pretty cool to hit 15 for the season. more to come! #hatters.”

The verdict

Morris has been an important source of goals for the Hatters this season and has already proven to be a top addition at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old has netted in 1-0 wins during three of Luton’s last four fixtures, which only enhances this notion that he has been a fantastic signing since arriving in the summer.

The athletic frontman’s impact has not been limited to just the goals he has scored, as he has linked up the play very well whilst physically testing every backline he has come across.

With 10 games left of this Championship campaign, and Luton possessing a chance in chasing automatic promotion, Morris’ importance will likely still be very high.