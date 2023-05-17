Luton Town striker Carlton Morris has revealed the Hatters will be watching tonight's Championship play-off semi-final second leg between Middlesbrough and Coventry "with interest" but have "no preference" concerning which side they'll face at Wembley.

Morris' side overturned a 2-1 first-leg deficit by beating Sunderland 2-0 last night at Kenilworth Road to book their place in the play-off final at the end of the month - with Premier League football now just 90 minutes away.

Middlesbrough v Coventry City

They'll find out their opponents tonight as Boro host Coventry at the Riverside in the second leg of the other Championship play-off semi-final.

Scores are level after the first leg at the Coventry Building Society Arena finished goalless. The Teessiders finished the season fourth and are favourites to reach Wembley as a result but were unable to make the most of their chances in the away leg.

Coventry weren't at their best, with Viktor Gyokeres kept quiet by an outstanding Paddy McNair, and though they earned a draw, they will have to raise their game to win up in the North East this evening.

Carlton Morris on Luton Town's potential Wembley opponents

Just as we saw at Kenilworth Road, a clash of styles is expected at the Riverside. Boro are likely to dominate possession and look to open the visitors up with slick passing moves while Coventry will be happy to sit deep and do their damage on the break.

As a result, Luton's preparations for the final are likely to differ greatly based on who they're facing but it seems they don't have a preference.

Speaking on Sky Sports after last night's game, Morris revealed the Hatters' stance on the semi-final.

Asked who he'd prefer to face, the Luton striker said: "No preference.

"Every team in these play-offs is a top team. We'll be watching the game with interest, see who we get, and prepare accordingly for that."

Luton Town's record against Middlesbrough in 2022/23

It's honours even between Luton and Boro this term - with both teams winning their home fixture 2-1.

Matt Crooks' 91st-minute winner secured the three points for the Teessiders in December while goals from Tom Lockyer and Carlton Morris helped the Hatters come from behind at Kenilworth Road last month.

Luton Town's record against Coventry City in 2022/23

There is nothing between Edwards' side and Coventry this season either as both games between the pair have ended as draws.

A Morris brace was cancelled out by goals from Gyokeres and Hamer at Kenilworth Road in September while Lockyer and Matt Godden found the net as the points were shared in the reverse fixture in February.