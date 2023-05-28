Luton Town will be playing in the Premier League next season after they beat Coventry City in a dramatic play-off final at Wembley.

Carlton Morris dedicates win to Tom Lockyer

After dominating the first half, the Hatters deservedly took the lead through Jordan Clark, and they will feel they should have doubled that advantage before the break. However, Mark Robins’ side improved considerably in the second half, with Gustavo Hamer scoring a well-taken equaliser.

There was nothing to separate the sides after that, and Luton would go on to win on penalties to seal a return to the top-flight on a historic day for the club.

However, there was a real concerning moment for Luton, as captain Tom Lockyer was replaced early into the game after collapsing on the pitch with no player near him.

Naturally, the health of the player was at the forefront of all connected to the club, with boss Rob Edwards in tears when discussing the centre-back after the game.

Even though Lockyer will undergo more tests, he has been pictured celebrating from hospital, and in contact with the group.

And, he was sent a message from Morris on Twitter, who was pictured with a ‘Lockyer 4’ shirt on in the dressing room at Wembley.

“Your shirts a bit small for me brother. But we done it. Love you mate. Luton are in the Premier League.”

Like Luton, Lockyer’s own rise up the leagues is now complete, as he was playing in the National League for Bristol Rovers in 2015.

This shows the tight-knit group at Luton

There are many reasons for Luton’s success this season, and one is undoubtedly the team spirit and togetherness of the squad at Kenilworth Road. And, whilst it came about in worrying circumstances, you saw an example of that with how they all reacted to Lockyer.

Even after winning the biggest game of their career, all the players cared about was their teammate, and thankfully there has been some encouraging news on the defender since he went off.

So, this was a nice touch from Morris, and Lockyer will be so proud of his teammates after the way they battled on to win, and he will be looking forward to returning to the pitch as a Premier League player with Luton next season.