Carlton Morris has taken to Twitter to share a message with Luton Town's fans following the second leg of the club's play-off semi-final.

The Hatters managed to book a trip to Wembley Stadium by securing a 2-0 victory (3-2 on aggregate) over Sunderland at Kenilworth Road last night.

Luton opened the scoring in the 10th minute of the clash as Gabriel Osho converted from close range.

Ethan Horvath was forced into making a good save to prevent Elijah Adebayo from turning the ball into his own net before Sunderland's appeals for a penalty against Amari'i Bell were dismissed by referee Simon Hooper.

The visitors then produced two goal-line clearances, while Anthony Patterson was forced into making a good stop by Morris.

Tom Lockyer gave Luton the lead in this tie as he headed home from Alfie Doughty's superb cross.

Following the break, Adebayo's effort was cleared off the line as Luton pushed for a third goal.

With Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson stranded in Luton's penalty area after going up for a corner, Cody Drameh missed a golden opportunity to extend his side's advantage as he fired wide of the target in stoppage-time.

Luton were not made to regret this miss as they held on to secure a place in the play-off final.

The Hatters will discover who they are set to take on later this month when Middlesbrough host Coventry City at the Riverside Stadium this evening.

These two sides could not be separated in the first leg as the game ended in a stalemate.

What did Carlton Morris post after Luton Town's play-off win over Sunderland?

Following Luton's win over Sunderland, Morris opted to send a message to the club's supporters on Twitter.

Morris posted: "So proud of this group man, dug in like crazy.

"Special shout-out to our 12th man today, crucial.

"@Luton_Town are off to Wembley baby."

Will Morris be able to inspire Luton to promotion later this month?

While Morris was unable to add to his goal tally for the season last night, he still managed to make a positive impact for Luton in this particular fixture.

The forward registered two shots on target, provided one key pass and won five aerial duels as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 7.05.

Having managed to find the back of the net on 20 occasions in the Championship this season, it would not be at all surprising if Morris goes on to score in the play-off final.

By producing yet another positive display in this upcoming fixture, Morris could potentially help the Hatters to secure promotion to the Premier League.