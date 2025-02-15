Luton Town striker Carlton Morris is set to play a central role in their battle for survival in the Championship.

The Hatters are struggling in the second tier following their relegation from the Premier League last season, and there is a real danger that they could end up being back in League One during the 2025/26 campaign.

Morris scored a respectable total of 11 goals in the top flight last term, on the back of netting 20 in the Championship the previous season as the Hatters won promotion via the play-offs.

The 29-year-old has scored some important goals this season, including one during the 3-0 win against rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road, and he will no doubt hope that he can add to his tally to help the club steer clear of the relegation zone during the final few months of the campaign.

Considering that he has produced a highly respectable goal return in the top two divisions since the beginning of the 2022/23 season, you might expect that Morris would be one of the highest-earning strikers in the Championship, so let's compare his wages to some of the current best-performing forwards in the division.

Carlton Morris' wages at Luton Town

According to the estimated data available on Capology.com, Morris is not the highest-earning striker in the Luton squad, let alone the whole of the Championship.

Jacob Brown and Elijah Adebayo are said to earn £30,000 and £12,500 per week respectively, while Morris is paid a weekly wage of £10,000.

Even Cauley Woodrow, who was sent on loan to Blackburn Rovers in January, is believed to receive double the amount of money that Morris does per week.

Norwich City forward Borja Sainz is not an out-and-out striker, but he has been prolific in the second tier this season, and he is said to earn a weekly wage of £15,000.

Another prolific attacker in the Championship so far this season has been Leeds United striker Joel Piroe, who is also estimated to earn £15,000 weekly.

West Bromwich Albion's Josh Maja is another one of the best strikers in the division, and he is receiving £17,000 per week at The Hawthorns.

Cardiff City's Callum Robinson, Wilson Isidor of Sunderland, and Watford striker Vakoun Bayo have all also reached double figures in the Championship this term, and they are estimated to earn weekly wages of £35,000, £8,500, and £12,308 respectively.

Carlton Morris' wages compared to the highest-earning strikers in the Championship

When compared to the highest-earning strikers in the division, the amount that Luton pay Morris is made to look like an excellent deal for the Hatters.

Carlton Morris' 2022/23 Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 44 20 6

Sevilla striker Kelechi Iheanacho joined Middlesbrough on loan in January and became the best-paid player in the whole of the Championship, according to the estimated data on Capology.com, with a weekly wage of £75,000.

The next highest-earning striker is Leeds' Patrick Bamford, who is said to receive £70,000 on a weekly basis.

Blackburn striker Emmanuel Dennis, who is on loan at the club from Nottingham Forest, is believed to earn £40,000 per week.

Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster is the next striker on the list, and he apparently earns £35,000 per week at Bramall Lane.

Morris will want to go on a run of goalscoring form between now and the end of the season to ensure that Luton remain a Championship club, and if he can deliver the goals that save them from dropping into League One, he may hope that he can be rewarded with a new and improved contract.