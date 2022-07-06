Carlton Morris issues message to Barnsley supporters after securing Luton Town transfer

The Barnsley exodus of players has continued this week with the departure of striker Carlton Morris to Luton Town.

The Hatters have swooped for a second Tykes player in as many weeks following their acquisition of Cauley Woodrow, who returned to Kenilworth Road after initially leaving the club 11 years ago for Fulham.

Following their relegation from the Championship to League One, Barnsley’s hierarchy did not rule out the sales of some of their top players, but some still remain in the form of Callum Styles and Michal Helik.

The same cannot be said for Morris though, who has opted to make the move back to the second tier of English football and he increases the firepower at Luton, who finished in the play-off places last season before being defeated in the semi-finals by Huddersfield Town.

Following the completion of his move to Luton, Morris has issued a parting message to Barnsley supporters via the club’s official website.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with Barnsley Football Club in welcoming me and making my time there so amazing,” Morris said.

“I loved my journey with the Club and the return of fans after Covid was an experience I’ll never forget.

“Barnsley FC will always have a place in my heart and leaving was a decision I did not take lightly.

“Thank you again, and I wish you all nothing but the best going forward.”

The Verdict

Having scored 14 times for Barnsley in the Championship over a total of 53 outings, Morris has a decent-enough scoring record at second tier level, with his all-round game making him a commodity.

It was inevitable that Barnsley were going to be pillaged for their top players this summer, with some clearly capable of playing in the second tier, and Morris is one of those.

What it means though is that new manager Michael Duff may have some funds to play with when it comes to bringing new players.

Some fresh faces have already arrived at Oakwell, but the need for strikers is a desperate one at this stage, and Duff could potentially be given some of the money made from the sale of Morris to bolster his options, which is an exciting proposition in itself.