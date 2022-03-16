Carlton Morris injury update emerges following Barnsley’s triumph over Bristol City

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi has revealed that although Carlton Morris did suffer an issue with his calf during last night’s clash with Bristol City, he is hoping that the forward’s injury doesn’t turn out to be too serious.

Morris helped his side secure all three points at Oakwell by scoring the opening goal of yesterday’s fixture.

The forward fired an effort past Robins goalkeeper Daniel Bentley from close range.

Michal Helik then doubled the Tykes’ advantage in the 21st minute as he headed home from Amine Bassi’s corner.

Following the break, Morris had an effort saved by Bentley before being substituted in the 7oth minute by Asbaghi due to a knock.

Whilst Chris Martin’s effort for the visitors had to be cleared off the line by Liam Kitching, Barnsley managed to fend off some late pressure to seal victory in this clash.

As a result of this triumph, the Tykes are now only two points adrift of Reading in the Championship standings.

After his side’s victory over the Robins, Asbaghi shared an injury update on Morris.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post about Morris, the Barnsley boss said: “Let’s see.

“It was a little bit (due to) precaution and I hope it is not too serious.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Barnsley players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Did Daryl Dike score more or less than 20 goals during his time at Barnsley? More Less

“But it’s too early to say.

“It was a tight calf.”

The Verdict

Everyone associated with Barnsley will be keeping their fingers crossed regarding Morris’ injury as he has been one of their stand-out performers since the turn of the year.

In his last six appearances for the club, the forward has managed to score three goals whilst he has also chipped in with three assists for team-mates.

If Barnsley are to have any chance of overtaking Reading in the league standings between now and the end of the campaign, they will need to call upon the services of Morris as he is clearly more than capable of thriving at this level.

Asbaghi may need to turn to Devante Cole or Aaron Leya Iseka for inspiration on Saturday if Morris is not fit enough to make the trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United.