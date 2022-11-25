Carlton Morris = 9/10: Rating all of Luton Town’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

It has been another excellent season for Luton Town in the Championship so far.

The Hatters, who lost out to Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-finals last season, are currently 10th in the table going to the World Cup break, just one point from the top six.

But it has been a turbulent few weeks at Kenilworth Road, with manager Nathan Jones leaving the club to join Premier League side Southampton.

It is undoubtedly a blow as the Welshman has done an outstanding job in his second spell in Bedfordshire, firstly keeping the club in the Championship and then defying the odds once again to lead them to the play-offs last campaign.

Former Forest Green Rovers and Watford boss Rob Edwards has been appointed as Jones’ replacement. The 39-year-old, who was sacked by the Hornets after just 11 games in charge in September, will take charge of his new side for the first time against Middlesbrough when second tier action resumes in December.

Edwards will be inheriting a decent squad, with Jones using the market shrewdly over the years to build an incredibly competitive on a much more limited budget than some of their rivals.

But of those who arrived at the club in the summer, how successful have they been so far?

Alfie Doughty – 6/10

It has been a frustrating start to life for Doughty at Kenilworth Road, with much of his campaign disrupted by injuries.

The 22-year-old signed for the club from Stoke City in the summer after a disappointing spell in the Potteries, making just 11 substitute appearances before being loaned out to Cardiff City in January, where he scored once in nine appearances.

Doughty, who began his career with Charlton Athletic, has provided one assist in six appearances for the Hatters so far. He has also received four yellow cards, so discipline is perhaps an area for improvement.

But he is clearly a player with a lot of potential who has proven he is capable of playing at this level. It seems a little unfair to judge him too early with his minutes so limited and Doughty will be hoping to show what he can do now he is back to full fitness.

Cauley Woodrow – 5/10

Much was expected of Woodrow following his return to the club this summer.

The former Fulham man arrived at the club after an excellent spell with Barnsley, where he scored 53 goals in 156 appearances in a four-year spell with the Tykes, before departing following their relegation to League One.

But just like Doughty, Woodrow has spent most of his time at Kenilworth Road so far on the treatment table, making just seven appearances and is yet to get off the mark for his new club.

While it has been incredibly disappointing for Woodrow, he has a proven track record at this level and when he is back fully fit, you would not bet against him rediscovering the form which made the Hatters bring him back.

Ethan Horvath – 8/10

Goalkeeper Horvath has been an excellent signing since arriving on loan from Nottingham Forest in the summer.

The 27-year-old has played in all but one of the Hatters’ league games so far this season, keeping eight clean sheets in his 20 appearances.

Horvath, who had spells with Malmo and Club Brugge before moving to the City Ground, made 11 appearances for his parent club on their way to promotion last season, including a late substitute appearance in the play-off final win over Huddersfield Town.

The American has fought off competition from James Shea, Harry Isted and Matt Macey to establish himself as the undisputed number one at Kenilworth Road and Edwards will be hoping he can continue his form between the sticks.

Luke Freeman – 7/10

Freeman has been a good addition for the Hatters after his move from Sheffield United.

The 30-year-old, who has previously spent time with the likes of Arsenal, Stevenage, Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Millwall, has scored two goals and registered one assist in his 17 appearances so far this term.

Edwards will perhaps want Freeman to improve on his stats slightly and there is plenty of competition for places in the midfield, so he will need to keep up his form.

Freeman has added some quality and creativity into the midfield and will be a useful player moving forwards.

Carlton Morris – 9/10

Morris has been an outstanding signing for Luton so far and perhaps their best bit of business this summer.

The 26-year-old followed Woodrow to Kenilworth Road from Barnsley after their relegation last season.

Morris started his career at Norwich City and had a number of loan spells away from the club, before joining Barnsley on a permanent deal in January 2021 and it was at Oakwell where he really made his name

He scored seven goals in 25 appearances in the incredible run which saw Barnsley made the play-offs under Valerian Ismael and scored nine goals in 30 appearances last term, but was unable to prevent the Tykes dropping into the third tier.

Morris has almost equalled last season’s tally, with 8 goals in his 21 appearances so far this campaign, also contributing with three assists.

He will undoubtedly be a key player for Edwards in the second half of the season as the Hatters look to maintain their play-off push.