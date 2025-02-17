Steven Schumacher’s arrival at Bolton Wanderers has sparked renewed hope for Carlos Mendes Gomes.

The 26-year-old winger has struggled to make an impact since his £300,000 move from Luton Town in 2023.

Injuries and inconsistent form have plagued his time at the Toughsheet Community Stadium, but Steven Schumacher’s tactical flexibility could present the perfect opportunity for Mendes Gomes to resurrect his career.

Schumacher’s recent switch to a back four with wingers against Crawley Town demonstrated his willingness to adapt.

This change could play directly into Mendes Gomes’ hands, given Bolton's current shortage of natural wide players. If he can get fully fit, Mendes Gomes could be the biggest beneficiary of Schumacher’s tactical experiments.

Bolton's thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Crawley showcased the potential of Schumacher’s attacking approach.

Using inverted wingers in a 4-4-2 setup, Bolton created numerous chances, ultimately sealing the win through a last-minute own goal.

With Schumacher showing a willingness to "mix and match" formations, Mendes Gomes’ versatility and attacking flair could be exactly what Bolton needs in their play-off push.

Schumacher’s tactical adaptability at Bolton

Steven Schumacher’s brief tenure at Bolton has already been defined by his tactical adaptability.

In his first three games, he has already shown a willingness to switch formations to suit the opposition.

Against Crawley, Schumacher deployed a 4-4-2 formation with inverted wingers, in contrast to the 3-5-2 setup used in the victory over Shrewsbury.

Schumacher’s tactical flexibility is nothing new. During his time at Plymouth Argyle, he successfully implemented multiple systems.

He has carried this adaptability to Bolton, emphasising that the numbers in a formation are less important than the players’ understanding of their roles.

This fluid approach could provide the perfect platform for Mendes Gomes to thrive.

As a winger who can play on either flank, Mendes Gomes offers the versatility Schumacher desires.

His pace and dribbling ability make him a natural fit for the wide attacking roles in a 4-4-2 or 4-3-3 formation.

If Schumacher continues to use wingers, Mendes Gomes could finally have the opportunity to secure a starting spot.

Time for Mendes Gomes to step-up

Carlos Mendes Gomes’ career has been marked by potential unfulfilled.

Born in Senegal and raised in Spain, he spent time at Atletico Madrid’s academy before moving to England and rising through non-league ranks in Manchester.

After impressing at Morecambe, where he scored 17 goals in 74 appearances, Mendes Gomes earned a move to Championship side Luton Town. However, the Guinea-Bissau international struggled for game time and was loaned to Fleetwood before signing for Bolton.

Since returning to the North West, Mendes Gomes has failed to make a significant impact, partly due to injuries.

In the 2023/24 season, he made just 16 league appearances, scoring no goals. This season, he has only three appearances to his name.

Carlos Mendes Gomes’ career so far (source) Year Team Appearances Goals 2016-18 West Didsbury & Chorlton 50 2 2018-21 Morecambe 91 18 2021-22 Luton Town 14 2 2022-23 Fleetwood Town (loan) 37 9 2023-present Bolton Wanderers 27 4

However, Schumacher’s arrival presents a fresh start. With Bolton lacking natural wingers, a fit and firing Mendes Gomes could be exactly what the Trotters need to enhance their attacking options.

The 4-4-2 system used against Crawley, featuring inverted wingers, seems tailor-made for Mendes Gomes’ style of play.

His ability to cut inside and shoot from range could add a new dimension to Bolton’s attack. Further, his experience and technical ability could prove invaluable as Bolton push for a play-off spot.

For Mendes Gomes, the opportunity is there. Under a manager willing to experiment with attacking formations, he could finally find the consistency needed to reignite his career.

But first, he must get himself fully fit and ready to seize his chance. If he can do that, Carlos Mendes Gomes might just be the surprise star of Steven Schumacher’s Bolton revolution.