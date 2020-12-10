Carlos Corberán drops player hint after Huddersfield setback confirmed for Bournemouth clash

Huddersfield Town will be without Jonathan Hogg when they taken on Bournemouth this weekend, with Alex Vallejo a contender to replace the influential midfielder.

Hogg, who has been a key player for the Terriers over the years, was forced off in the first-half of the midweek win over Sheffield Wednesday.

And, whilst he doesn’t appear to have a serious injury, boss Carlos Corberan confirmed to reporter Alfie Burns that the 32-year-old won’t be involved this weekend.

“He will not be in the squad. He started to feel a problem in his hip/groin area, but he has a lot of experience to manage this type of injury. He started to feel this problem more as the minutes passed and he decided not to take any further risks.”

That has left the Spaniard with a tough decision to make, and he indicated that Vallejo, who only joined back in October, could be handed his first start for the club.

“He is available now and with the team. The more training sessions he’s has, he’s going to be in a better condition and that’s better for him. The more minutes that he can player is also better for him, but right now he’s ready to play with the team.”

Huddersfield Town quiz: Can you name the club’s top goalscorer from the last 13 seasons?

1 of 13 Huddersfield finished 10th in League One in 07/08. Who was the top scorer in the league that year? Andy Booth Luke Beckett Danny Cadamarteri Jon Worthington

The verdict

The Hogg news is far from ideal for Huddersfield, particularly as they will be without another key man in Josh Koroma as well, with the attacker out for a few months.

But, injuries happen, and it’s about responding to these setbacks. Thankfully for Corberan, the Terriers have a decent squad, so an opportunity has now come up for someone else.

Vallejo’s signing was an intriguing one, so it would be good to see him handed a first start, although he still may not be match fit.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.