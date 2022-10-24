Carlos Corberan’s stance outlined as West Brom talks accelerate

Carlos Corberan is reportedly keen to return to English football after his ill-fated spell at Olympiacos as he continues to be linked to the West Bromwich Albion job.

The Baggies are still searching for a replacement for Steve Bruce, who was sacked earlier this month, and Corberan is available.

The Express&Star has reported that talks between the Spaniard and the Championship club accelerated over the weekend, with Albion now thought to be keen to progress and make an appointment.

It is said that the 39-year-old wants to return to English football after his time as Olympiacos spell was cut short.

Corberan took charge of the Greek club in August, less than a month after his Huddersfield Town exit, but his tenure lasted just 48 days and 11 matches before he was sacked.

Football Insider has claimed he could be in charge by Tuesday, which would give him time to settle before they welcome Sheffield United to The Hawthorns next Saturday.

West Brom dropped to second bottom in the Championship following their defeat to Millwall on the weekend.

The Verdict

It seems Albion want Corberan and the Spaniard wants to return to English football so there should be few obstacles to stop an appointment from happening.

His ill-fated spell at Olympiacos may be a concern for some supporters but he should be judged on his success at Huddersfield mainly.

The Terriers battled relegation before his arrival but made it to the play-off final last term, where they were narrowly beaten by Nottingham Forest.

It may take a little bit of time for him to bed his ideas in but this looks a good move from the Baggies, who are bringing in a coach that may feel he has something to prove.