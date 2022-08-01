Carlos Corberan’s next move confirmed following Huddersfield Town departure

Carlos Corberan has wasted no time in getting back into management following his Huddersfield Town departure in July as he has landed the job at Greek giants Olympiacos.

The Spaniard’s two-year tenure at the Terriers ended last month after he resigned from his role, just over a month after the West Yorkshire outfit lost in the Championship play-off final against Nottingham Forest.

Huddersfield flirted with the relegation zone in Corberan’s debut season in charge, but against all the odds he led his side to Wembley in his second campaign, where they came 90 minutes away from a return to the Premier League.

Now though, Corberan will head across Europe to Greece where he will take charge of Greek Super League champions Olympiacos – coincidentally also owned by Nottingham Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis.

Corberan has replaced Pedro Martins in the dugout – he was sacked this week following Olympiacos’ defeat to Israeli side Maccabi Haifa in the UEFA Champions League Second qualifying round, which means that Corberan will take charge of a side that could be playing in the Europa League this season if they can successfully navigate the preliminaries.

The Verdict

On the strength of his achievements last season, it’s no surprise to see Corberan land a top job so soon after departing Huddersfield.

His vision for the club going forward clearly wasn’t aligned with Dean Hoyle’s, and the future sales of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo may have been the final nail in the coffin.

It is a massive upgrade though to go from Huddersfield – who on paper look weaker now than they did a few months ago – to a club who has every chance of qualifying for the Europa League group stages.

Corberan will likely get more transfer funds to play with as well at Olympiacos, so it’s a place where he and his coaching abilities could flourish.