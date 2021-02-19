Carlos Corberan’s future at Huddersfield Town: What do we know so far? Is a sacking likely to happen?

It was a surprise to a few when Carlos Corberan joined Huddersfield in the summer – from the outside it looked like the Terriers were trying to replicate the style of football that their neighbours Leeds United – the club Corberan was arriving from – had become used to under Marcelo Bielsa.

A man with very minimal senior management experience, Corberan managed to achieve some good results in the first part of the 2020/21 campaign.

But the turn of the year has coincided with a downturn in results, and there is pressure from Huddersfield fans on Corberan to turn the ship around – despite certain conditions he has to work under.

Is his job under threat at all though? We take a look…

What do we know so far?

Despite a down-turn in results, club chairman Phil Hodgkinson is seemingly committed to Corberan for the long-term.

In his latest statement to the Examiner, Hodgkinson makes it clear that he’s aware results aren’t going their way lately, but the club are sticking by the Spaniard as he continues to put in the hard work on the training ground.

The club’s form in the first half of the season may not be achievable in the next few months, but it won’t before the want of trying.

Is a sacking likely to happen?

Probably not – Corberan only just got a contract extension in December and despite the poor results as of late, he’s working under tough circumstances.

The finances aren’t what they once were at the Terriers, with the club paying back multi-million pound loans to former chairman Dean Hoyle, which made the big-money October sale of Karlan Grant very important.

Corberan hasn’t necessarily been given the ideal tools – he still clearly needs striking competition for Fraizer Campbell – and if that doesn’t come in the form of a free agent soon then results could get even worse and Corberan’s neck would be on the line if they get any closer to the relegation zone.