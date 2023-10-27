In October 2022, West Bromwich Albion were struggling under Steve Bruce, whose eight months in charge at The Hawthorns had been underwhelming and uninspiring.

And with supporter pressure growing in abundance, the Baggies hierarchy decided to dispense of Bruce's services to go in a different direction, with the Midlands club sleepwalking into League One in the early stages of the 2022-23 campaign.

They then turned to Carlos Corberan, who had recently become available following a brief stint with Olympiakos, but it was his work with Huddersfield Town that had gained the Spanish coach plaudits in the season prior.

Corberan had a tough job on his hands to guide West Brom back up the Championship table, but his year in charge of the club so far has been pretty good.

Carlos Corberan's year at West Brom so far

Despite losing his first league match in charge of the club against Sheffield United, Corberan went on an incredible run which saw Albion win 10 of their next 12 Championship matches, pushing them from the relegation zone to the play-offs in the matter of a few months.

Then, speculation came about the Leeds United vacancy, and although Corberan remained with West Brom and signed a new contract, there was a dip in form which saw more inconsistent results follow.

Albion could never regain their top six spot from February onwards, and it ended up being a 10th-placed finish in the Championship in the end, which considering their position when Corberan arrived was a good effort.

It hasn't been easy for Corberan either as he was not backed in the summer, with just three new players arriving at The Hawthorns because of owner Guochuan Lai's continued absence and a lack of funds provided.

And going into this weekend's action, West Brom sit inside the play-off spots of the Championship in spite of Lai's lack of investment over the summer and the constant uncertainty of whether or not the club will change hands in the next few months or not.

What has Carlos Corberan done for his staff following one-year anniversary?

After a decent year in charge of the Baggies, Corberan has thanked all of his backroom staff alongside him in his own way, by giving them a bottle of Estrella beer and a personalised thank you note.

This wasn't just for his own coaching staff though, but for everyone who works at the training ground, from the cleaners to the kitchen staff - everyone was thanked by Corberan for the journey.

That journey is set to continue unless the Spaniard's position become untenable, and with the ownership situation at the club unclear, as in there's no clarity on if Lai is going to sell up in the near future, things could end up being difficult.

However, Baggies supporters will be hoping that a new owner is found sooner rather than later, and then Corberan can be backed how he deserves to be in a bid to try and finish in the play-off spots of the Championship.