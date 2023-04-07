Carlos Corberan has insisted that West Brom’s off-field issues won’t impact the first team squad on the pitch.

The Baggies are embroiled in serious financial difficulty, but the Albion boss believes that it is something the players can ignore during their pursuit of a play-off place.

West Brom are currently ninth in the Championship table, five points adrift of a top six position with just eight games to go in the campaign.

Can West Brom gain promotion to the Premier League?

Corberan’s side are unbeaten in their last four league games, but suffered back-to-back draws with Millwall and Cardiff City in their last two fixtures, which has seen them lose ground to their rivals.

But the 40-year-old has claimed that the squad has everything it needs to perform at their best, with the off-field issues not representing an excuse for the players to suffer a dip in form at such a crucial stage.

“I have to say something which is true and the truth is at this club we have everything we need to perform,” said Corberan, via Express & Star.

“We do not have anything to make excuses with.

“We have everything we need.

“We have everything we need to compete so now, let us focus on competing.

“I think the players can be affected with these things if something affects the normal things in the club.

“If you go to the canteen and one day they say you can’t have lunch here. Or you go to the pitch and there is no water. Or you are going to receive your salary and you do not, then you will be affected.

“But everything has been normal since I arrived at the club and it allows us to focus on the things we can do, which is to train well and try to perform.

“At this club I have all the resources I need to compete, from my first day.”

West Brom compete this afternoon as they look to close the gap to the top six.

Corberan’s side face Rotherham United in a 1pm kick-off.

Could West Brom’s off-field issues impact Corberan’s team?

It has emerged this week that the club’s director Xu Ke has admitted that there is some uncertainty over Albion’s ability to continue as a going concern if sufficient funds aren’t raised.

This is a huge issue for the club to deal with and could impact their summer transfer business.

However, the players there right now have no reason not to continue as normal based on Corberan’s comments.

Promotion could be make or break for the club, which does add unwanted pressure to the squad, but this is something they will have to avoid thinking about at this stage.