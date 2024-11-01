As creativity has become scarce for West Bromwich Albion, Carlos Corberan should look outside the box for his fix and into the club's under-21 ranks.

After a scintillating start stunning even the most faithful of Baggies', the recent drop in form has created cause for concern among the fanbase, quickly diluting the feel-good factor that had been bouncing around The Hawthorns.

West Brom earned a resounding 16 points from their first 6 games of the campaign, a feat that saw them take top spot as the Championship's early ones to watch.

But West Brom's promotion ambitions have hit a stumbling block. Corberan's side are not only winless in six, but even more alarmingly, have only managed to hit the back of the net once in the last five.

The league's early pace-setter, Josh Maja, is goalless in five, and with only three other players scoring for the Baggies this season, servicing the forward has to become the first fix for results to get back on track.

Carlos Corberan's midfield dilemma

Although the midfield deployed in Albion's torrid run of results have struggled offensively, defensively the unit have continued their impressive protection of the backline only conceding twice in the last five, a staple of the Spaniard's tenure.

But more is needed from the fulcrum of the squad's engine room, as not a single player to occupy the number 10 role has even registered a goal or assist.

John Swift, who although contributed earlier performances better than his stats suggest, and Congo international Grady Diangana, who the squad have historically relied on for creativity, have both failed to provide the playmaking contribution the role requires.

With fixtures coming thick and fast over the holiday season and the Baggies hoping to remain in the play-off race at a minimum, a fix has to be found and fast.

Corberan may already possess one. Harry Whitwell is by far the most exciting prospect the West Brom academy boast at the current moment and one who may be ready to take the step up into the men's game.

The soon-to-be 19-year-old has already made waves in the under 21's league, showing not only incredible versatility but also a real knack for goalscoring, a prospect that may have at first made the likelihood of a January loan very high but now may make him vital for the Albion first team.

He already has one senior appearance at The Hawthorns this season, playing a role in the Baggies' EFL Cup exit against Fleetwood Town earlier in August, but his performance showed a seniority absent from others on the pitch despite the loss.

Harry Whitwell brings goals and versatility

John Swift, Grady Diangana, Harry Whitwell stats 2024/2025 in domestic leagues (as per FOTMOB) Stats: Swift Diangana Whitwell Apps 12 9 6 Goals 0 0 5 Assists 0 0 1

It's important to bear in mind the difference of opposition with Whitwell's stats emerging from the under 21's league, but even so, his form versus the mainstay 10s of the Albion squad is undeniable.

Corberan himself told Express and Star journalist Lewis Cox about his excitement for the youngster hinting at a possible future earlier than expected for the starlet in the West Brom engine room.

"I am very pleased with how this kid is progressing. Very pleased. I knew he had a lot of potential. But the level he is maturing as a player - every time he plays with us, every time I watch him, I feel more pleased about how he is performing and growing. It excites me a lot".

Even more importantly perhaps than the goals of Whitwell, his versatility in the midfield area could be essential as he able to operate in a defensive holding role, a box-to-box number eight, and at number 10.

His understanding of all three positions could complement midfielders, Alex Mowatt, Jayson Molumby, and Uros Racic, and act as the link between attack and midfield that has thus far been far too weak.

The decision to fast-track the 18-year-old's development is one that is undoubtedly a gamble, but one that has the potential to yield a similar impact to that of right-wing starlet Tom Fellows, who after trust from Carlos Corberan and consistent game time, has flourished in the new campaign.

The 21-year-old has already registered five assists this season and has become one of Albion's most prized possessions.

With time on Corberan's side and an international break only weeks away, now could be the time to incorporate Whitwell into the struggling Baggies and trust in one of their own to find the magic they've been missing.